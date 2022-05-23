County hall of fame awards scholarships to Springville, Ragland students

MOODY — Three high school students received $500 scholarships from the St. Clair County Sports Hall of Fame on May 14, during the 18th annual banquet held at the Moody Civic Center.
Two of the seniors received the Larry Bothwell Dream Makers Scholarship, while another senior received the Jimmy Campbell Memorial Scholarship.
Bothwell founded the SCCSHOF back in 2004, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010 and passed away in 2013.
This was the second year that a Ragland student received a scholarship in memory of Jimmy Campbell, who died April 24, 2020. Campbell worked side-by-side with Bothwell to start the HOF, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009.
Abbie Talton from Springville High School and Owen Schall from Ragland High School both received Bothwell’s scholarship.
Talton was a member of the Springville varsity girls basketball team since the seventh grade. She scored more than 1,000 points in her career and was named All-County Season MVP for three years.
She plans on attending Jacksonville State University and majoring in sports management and graphic design.
Talton said it was a great honor to receive this scholarship.
“It will be so very helpful when I start attending JSU this fall,” Talton said.
Schall played quarterback for the Purple Devils. During his senior season, he led Ragland to a 9-3 record and the second round of the state playoffs.
His plans are to attend college and get a degree in business management.
“This is a huge honor, and the banquet was amazing,” Schall said. “I really appreciate being chosen to receive this scholarship. It will be very helpful as I start my college education.”
Sammie Day-Jones, from Ragland High, received the Jimmy Campbell Memorial Scholarship. She played basketball and softball for the past six years and volleyball for five years. She scored more than 1,000 points in her basketball career.
She plans on attending Itawamba Community College to play softball and earn a degree in physical therapy.
“I am honored to accept this scholarship,” Day-Jones said. “Jimmy Campbell was a great influence to so many people in Ragland and St. Clair County. He was an amazing coach to so many young ladies who grew up in Ragland.”
Gary Hanner, president of the Hall of Fame, said all three of these student-athletes are very deserving as they look to continue their education at the college level.
“It is a privilege and honor to recognize these three students,” Hanner said. “They have made their families, schools, and communities very proud. They not only showcase athletic ability on the playing field, but have also worked hard in the classroom. We wish them well in their future endeavors.”
Since 2012, the Hall of Fame has donated $9,500 back to students to use for college. Hanner added that next year's goal is to give five scholarships to deserving student-athletes.