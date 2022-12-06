Class 1A, all-Region 6 football: Winterboro, TCC, Victory Christian, Ragland represented

All the precincts have reported.
Every vote is in. Each Tom, Harry and Thelma Lou have made their choice. The Class 1A, all-Region 6 football team is quite official.
Three of those players of choice are Winterboro Bulldogs. Making the all-region team from coach Skylar Mansfield’s WHS football squad is the threesome of junior running back Deonte Smoot, junior linebacker Dequarious Truss (5-foot-9, 215 pounds) and senior lineman Kyler Griffin.
Truss did his defensive utmost this year with 82 tackles and 36 assists.
Smoot moved his hips and bobbed his head, as well, for the Bulldogs. Smoot glided for 1,151 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Senior wide receiver Tyreke Hampton and junior defensive back Kamareon Curry also earned some all-region votes for Winterboro High School.
Coach Bruce Breland’s team from Victory Christian have four more all-region players. The high-profile players from the Lions include senior offensive linemen Connor Denson, and Drew Niblett, sophomore tight end Cayden Brunson and 10th-grade quarterback Shepard Sargent.
Victory Christian had two more honorable mention players with Kaden Dixon and Asa Warren.
Talladega County Central, though winless at 0-10, still placed two players on the all-Region 6 football team. The all-region Tigers include junior running back Patrick Dosius and junior lineman Jamier Duncan (6-3, 275 pounds).
Two more Tigers made the region honorable mention list with sophomores Javari McKenzie and Jhovi Cole. McKenzie is a running back, and Cole is a Talladega County Central quarterback.
The Ragland Purple Devils have some well-decorated all-region football players, too. Seven Purple Devils made the all-Region 6 squad, including junior defensive back Jordan Turner, freshman linebacker Cade Mickler, senior lineman Will Clark, senior running back D.J. Turner, wide receiver Ezra Hill, sophomore lineman Tacorian Soles and junior lineman Skylar Barber.
Ragland went 6-5 this year with five of those wins coming in region play.