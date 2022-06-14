 Skip to main content
Championship-winning coach repeats committment to Pell City football despite Eufaula rumors

New PC Coach Steve Mask

Newly hired Pell City Head Coach Steve Mask talks with School Board Vice President Norman Wilder and Board Member Greg Crump after the board unanimously approved hiring him Thursday 

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

On Tuesday afternoon, Pell City football coach Steve Mask addressed rumors that he is leaving the Panthers.

“Don’t pay any attention to rumors,” Mask said. “I have not been offered a job. I have not accepted a job. I am still employed at Pell City. … (I’m) happy there, and I just don’t really pay any credits to rumors at all. But today, I’m not going anywhere. I don’t plan on going anywhere. I don’t want to say I don’t think, I don’t know what is going to happen in a week or two weeks or two years or whatever.

“Today, I’m the head coach at Pell City, and I’m honored to be the head coach at Pell City.”

Pell City hired Mask in December after he led St. Pauls to a 110-25 record during his 10-year stint there which included four Class 5A state championships including one in 2020.

The hire was a huge get for a Panthers’ program that has failed to reach the postseason since 2017.

Rumors of Mask’s departure began Monday when a user on Twitter with the handle @BamaCoaches tweeted that “Eufaula will hire Steve Mask as their next head coach. Fmr St. Paul’s coach just accepted Pell City job a few months ago.”

That tweet was deleted by Tuesday afternoon, and in the morning the account tweeted “Eufaula… . Not so fast.”

Before ending the interview, Mask repeated that he remains committed to Pell City.

“If something were to happen in the future, this year or whatever, I don’t want anybody to think I’m never ever going to leave,” Mask said. “But right now I don’t plan on leaving.”

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep

