Bright futures ahead for Pell City, Moody and a look ahead to the 2024 softball postseason

From a big-picture standpoint, the recent softball season didn’t live up to the high bar St. Clair County teams set in 2022 when Pell City, Springville and Moody finished third, fifth and seventh, respectively. Plus, Ragland came as close as possible to joining that trio in the state tournament.
This year only Moody and Pell City made the return trip to Oxford, but there’s still reason to think the county’s got a bright future where softball is concerned.
1. Pell City changes expectations
The Panthers have qualified for the state tournament in each of the last two years and three times in the last five.
Coach Brittany Gillison’s squad lost its ace and four of the team’s top bats following a third-place finish in 2022.
Despite that, the Panthers not only returned to the state tournament, but they also did so after a largely dominant showing at the East regional where Pell City won three games by at least four runs each.
While I’m sure the players are disappointed to finish tied for seventh this time around, the Panthers’ top arms Savannah McGaha and Addy Simmons still have two years left, and eighth-grader Kherington Keith proved to be an exceptionally strong addition to a team that only says goodbye to seniors Chloe Ralph and Leah Swafford.
So, gone are the days when Pell City’s arrival in Oxford should be a surprise.
Pell City is now a program that expects to make it to the state tournament, and it’s about time everyone else adopts that expectation too.
2. Moody has nothing to prove
Moody has somewhat quietly carved out a spot among the state’s best. Since 2017, the Blue Devils have been one of four teams to compete in four of the last six 5A state tournaments alongside Ardmore, Hayden and Rehobeth.
(It’s probably worth noting Springville and Satsuma would have made the list as well, but each earned multiple state tournament bids in 6A and 4A, respectively).
In that stretch, no team has finished inside the top three more than twice. Although it’s been a few years since the Blue Devils placed second in 2018 and third in 2017, that consistency is still worthy of recognition.
And there’s reason to believe Moody is trending in the right direction. After finishing tied for seventh in 2022, the Blue Devils went 1-2 in Oxford this year to end the season tied for fifth in 5A.
Both of those losses came by only two runs, including a 4-2 loss to runner-up Ardmore, and the Blue Devils only lost one senior, Alex Harvard, to graduation.
Seventh-grader Bella Turley gave up six hits in her first 12 innings in Oxford before she and the Moody defense ran out of steam. That she played so well, despite missing multiple weeks due to injury speaks well of her future.
Moody’s got an experienced group returning in 2024, so it would be a surprise to see the Blue Devils fall short of a third-consecutive state bid.
3. St. Clair County makes history
St. Clair County snapped a 10-year streak when the Saints won their area to earn a regional bid. Once there, St. Clair County didn’t let the stage shine too bright as they beat Guntersville 15-0 in four innings.
St. Clair County didn’t earn a bid to Oxford for the state tournament, but perhaps this taste will serve as a springboard for future groups.
Plus, St. Clair County had to beat Moody twice to even earn the regional bid, so St. Clair County proved to be an exceptionally capable group this season.
4. Ragland says goodbye to one of the county’s best
Ragland senior Campbell Adams will never know what taking the field for the state tournament is like. The Purple Devils fell to Cedar Bluff 3-2 in eight innings during regional play this year to end her high school softball season two wins short of the state tournament.
The Purple Devils have fallen only one win short of a state tournament bid in both 2021 and 2022. Adams has been one of the team’s best players through all three seasons, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Adams earned first-team all-state honors in 2021 and 2022.
The senior was disappointed when she left Albertville, but she’s got a lot to be proud of and she probably deserves one last all-state honor for her play this season.
5. Reclassification didn’t do Springville any favors
The Tigers finished fifth in 6A last season, but dropping down into 5A quite literally threw Springville into the cold.
The Tigers were initially supposed to wrap up regional play on Thursday, May 11, but instead had to play on Saturday, May 13, after storms derailed the north regional all week.
Last year, Springville ripped its way through the winner’s bracket in the blazing-hot 6A Eastern Regional. This year, the reigning county champions lost 4-3 to 5A runner-up Ardmore before falling 3-1 to Jasper in games with a state tournament spot at stake.
Although Springville didn’t qualify for the state tournament this year, it’s hard to imagine the Tigers won’t be right back in contention in 2024.