Breaking the mold: New Victory Christian football coach focused on player development

Editor's note: If you're a St. Clair County resident, you can get complete St. Clair Times coverage in your mailbox every week with a FREE newspaper, delivered FREE. Completely FREE. Just CLICK HERE for a form to fill out. If you prefer, you can call 205-884-3400 and talk to someone.
PELL CITY — Victory Christian’s new football coach Terry Etheredge didn’t have a motto prepared. He didn’t describe some long-term vision that results in the Lions winning championships. Etheredge didn’t even talk about rebuilding the program’s culture.
To put it bluntly, he didn’t say any of the things 95 percent of new coaches, especially football coaches, say when they take a new job.
Instead, he talked about his relationship with the football players.
“It is vital,” Etheredge said. “That is the main reason I would do it. To have a relationship with the kids and try to lead them and help them become upstanding young men.”
Heck, the bonds Etheredge formed when he took over the boys’ basketball program mid-season were the main driving factors behind his decision to take on football as well.
“Coaching the basketball team with the kids we got and having a relationship with them, and they needed a football coach, and I know I can do it,” he said. “So I threw my hat in the ring, and I got a real good relationship with the kids, and I’m really excited.”
Only a few minutes into the interview, and it’s clear that Etheredge will talk about the players and their importance to him all afternoon unless he’s asked more direct questions about himself and winning and all the normal rah-rah stuff.
“We definitely 100 percent want to win,” Etheredge said. “That is the goal, but the main goal in everything is for these kids to have a relationship with Christ, for these kids to be upstanding young men that can go and work and raise a family and be leaders of their family. … Just have fun. Winning is great, but at the end of the day, we want these young men to become leaders in the city and the state.”
Brotherly love
Etheredge’s brother, Auburn High football coach Keith Etheredge, isn’t surprised that his brother didn’t hit the traditional talking points.
“He’s going to try to mold those kids into winners off the field, and when you do that, I think the wins will come on the field,” Keith said.
He would know a thing or two about winning. According to AHSAA records, only four coaches are responsible for more state championships in football than Keith’s four with Leeds and one with Oxford in 2019.
This is Terry’s first varsity head coaching job in football. He has several years leading football teams at the junior high level and below, but most of his coaching experience lies with basketball.
But Terry isn’t afraid to make the most of his relationship with his brother. He’s already shadowed Auburn’s workouts this offseason, and Terry expects to have plenty of questions during the next 12 months.
“That is one of the perks,” Terry said. “I got access to the best high school football coach in the state, so any questions I got, I can defer to him, and he is a phone call away. And he’s picking up.”
For his part, Keith isn’t that worried about his brother’s less traditional path. Although Keith had much more involvement as a varsity assistant than his brother, he also served as the head coach on the court before taking the same role on the football field.
“I think the progression there helped tremendously,” Keith said. “Because if you jumped straight in as an offensive coordinator into a head coaching position, you don’t know a lot of the stuff that a head coach goes through sometimes.
“There is a lot of stuff that goes into being a head coach that happens after school is over. You get those calls at night when kids are struggling through things or parents need some help with attitudes of kids or like that. … but as a basketball coach, you get that. It may not be on that level because you’re dealing with 15 kids instead of 35 or 40.”
And that circles back to what Keith would argue is Terry’s biggest strength
“If I could have my son play for somebody, it would be somebody like him,” Keith said. “Of course, I may be a bit biased. I’ve looked up to him my whole life. He’s been a great role model for me.”
That isn’t just lip service from one brother to another.
Terry went to Jacksonville State to pursue a career in coaching. A few years later, Keith followed, although a call from his older brother adjusted Keith’s path slightly.
“He told me you probably need to go back and get you another degree,” Keith said. “That way, you make yourself a lot more inviting, and you have something else you can teach, so if they have any jobs in another field, you can teach that.”
Terry struggled to get jobs in high schools because the field had plenty of physical education teachers. So following his advice, Keith loaded up on history courses, and it paid off when he got his first few jobs as a social studies teacher.
Terry and Keith both dreamed of coaching football when they attended Jacksonville State. It took Terry a lot longer to realize that dream, but he wouldn’t change a thing about his career or the kids he had the chance to coach over the years.
“Sometimes our paths are set different, and I wind up mostly coaching basketball,” Terry said. “Which is fine. I love basketball, but God works in mysterious ways, and here I am, and I think we’re going to do pretty good.”
Taking the field
Wins won’t come easy for Terry. The Lions’ last two winning seasons came in 2015 and 2019, respectively, when Victory Christian won eight and six games, respectively.
“There is a perception out there that we are a small school, and we’re lucky if we win four or five games a year,” Terry said. “That perception, we are going to change it. Because we got a core group of kids here, and they are young and hungry. They are very hungry, and they work hard.”
It felt like the Lions might be on the cusp of a special season last fall when they started out 2-1, with their only loss coming by seven points. However, Victory Christian lost five of the next seven with four defeats coming by at least 28 points.
Terry went out of his way to praise the leadership of former Victory Christian coach Bruce Breland, who led the Lions to a 17-24 record during his four years at the helm.
“He had them in the right direction. … This year, they started off really good, and he had about four or five injuries that would decimate most teams, and they fought,” Terry said.
Terry estimates he has roughly 16 returning players to work with this offseason. His goal is to get the roster number up to 30.
Recruiting the hallways is a term a lot of coaches like to throw around during the first year. It’s especially important at 1A schools where any injury is more significant, given the lack of depth and that it’s not uncommon for starters to play both ways.
Although Keith doesn’t have experience working with a roster that small, he does know what it’s like to convince kids to give football a chance. In fact, Keith said he’s had to convince some of his best players to come out for a practice or two.
And his advice for pitching the sport of football to those kids is pretty simple. Keith normally just walks up to them in the hallways and asks them why they aren’t already on the team.
“Honestly, kids want to feel wanted,” Keith said. “Just like adults do. You show a kid you care about them. You show a kid that they are wanted and they are valued, and I feel like those kids will run through a brick wall for you. … The relationship is the most important part of it, and when you see kids in the hallways, and you have a good attitude and you’re that guy.”
Terry can’t, or won’t, elaborate on the specifics too much at this point, but does promise that the Lions taking the field in the fall will look different than past teams.
“Offensively we’re going to throw a lot of formations that they’ve never seen Victory run before,” Terry said. “It’s not going to be the same preparation for opposing teams I promise you that.”
Terry said that offense would be predicated on establishing the run and controlling possession of the football. When asked about the other side of the ball, Terry said the Lions will have to get faster if they are going to be successful.
“I just feel extremely blessed to have the opportunity to work with these kids. … I am excited and hope I live up to the expectation that these kids have,” Terry said.