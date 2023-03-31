Breaking: Pell City approves Rush Propst

PELL CITY — Pell City's decision to hire Rush Propst was the worst kept secret, perhaps in the entire state, this week.
On Friday morning, the Pell City Board of Education made the decision official when they approved Propst unanimously without discussion.
“We all know that Rush Propst made mistakes in his life, and I appreciate you, and I will be loyal to you because you’re giving me this opportunity,” Propst said. “I, we, have asked for forgiveness a lot in our life. And these last couple years being a dad and being a husband and being a parent has given me a different perspective on life. It really has.
"So I think going forward we can all know from my perspective I will ponder every decision. I will search the wisdom. I will ask the good lord for guidance, and then I try to make the best decision for our school system. I think the only thing I can ask is let the good lord keep guiding me in the right way, and I can make y’all proud.”
Last season the Panthers finished 1-9 under former coach Steve Mask who resigned to take over at Theodore. Mask previously won four state championships at St. Paul’s.
Propst will be officially introduced to the wider community later today at 10 a.m., but the man who is perhaps the most famous high school coach in the state didn’t wait until then to announce that he expects Pell City to be his last coaching job.
“I told my wife this over the last couple weeks, this will be probably be my last chapter in my coaching career,” Propst said. “This is the place I would like to retire to. This is the place that is important to bring my wife and her family back home, and I think that, that is important to me also. … It completes a chapter and it also opens a new chapter in my life.
"And I think that we want to take this football program and also this athletic program, it’s not all about football. I know that is what my job is, but my job is also to bring people together, bring a community together.”
Friday’s announcement comes just months after Propst’s last job change when he was introduced as a co-head coach at Coosa Christian in January.
Propst didn’t forget about Coosa Christian when he addressed the board of education on Friday morning.
“They gave me a wonderful opportunity in January,” Propst said. “I never in my life of all 40-something years that I have been involved in this, I have never seen a group of people more genuine than those people. They will be at the 10 o’clock press conference, the principal, the co-head coach, the pastor. All those people will be there to support me. I don’t think I’ve ever even seen that or heard that. That is what kind of people they were, and I want to thank them publicly for the opportunity they gave me.”