Blue Devils shutout Ashville 42-0

The Ashville Bulldogs had no answer for Etowah’s one-two punch of quarterback Trace Thompson and receiver Omareon Finch Friday night as the Blue Devils easily defeated Ashville 42-0.
It was the first region game for both teams.
Thompson threw for 301 yards and five touchdowns in the first half as Etowah raced out to a 35-0 lead. Four of the five touchdowns were to Finch.
Thompson said it felt great having the first half that he did.
“I couldn’t do anything without my teammates,” Thompson said. “They do an amazing job, and I put all my faith and trust in them. After getting beat by Ft. Payne last week, I think we all had a better game tonight. We were more focused.”
Thompson showed he could also move the ball on the ground as he had 89 rushing yards.
On the first drive of the game, Thompson threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Devante Shannon. Then came touchdown tosses of 26, 31, 55 and 30 yards to Finch, the last one coming with 14 seconds remaining in the first half.
“It was an amazing first half,” Finch said after the game. “I just came out and played and got the job done. I just wanted to help my team get the win.”
For the game, Finch had 8 receptions for 215 yards.
With the game way out of reach, both teams agreed to play the second half with a running clock.
Etowah head coach Matt Glover emptied his bench in the second half. The only score of the second half came on the first play of the fourth quarter on a one-yard run by Lamont Richardson, who finished the game with 43 yards on six carries.
Although his team was up 35-0 at the half, Glover said the first half play was sloppy at times.
“We had some personnel issues, because we moved some kids around this week,” he said. “We had some kids we had to replace. Tonight, Thompson did a better job of getting rid of the ball, something he did not do last week in the loss against Ft. Payne.”
When asked about the play of Thompson and Finch, Glover said when they want to be, they can be really, really good.
“For us, Thompson is going to have to run the ball,” Glover said. “He is as good a player as there is in Class 4A football. I’m glad he is on our team.”
For Ashville, they only gained 56 yards for the game. They had just three first downs and turned the ball over twice on an interception and a fumble.
Ashville head coach Shea Monroe said Etowah has a really good football team.
“I am not going to make excuses,” Monroe said. “They just beat our butts. That’s all there is to it. It is my responsibility to get it fixed, and we are going to do our best to get it fixed next week.”
Etowah, 2-1 overall and 1-0 in region, is on the road Sept. 9 to take on Fultondale, a team that is 0-2.
Ashville, 1-2 overall and 0-1 in region, will host Hanceville Friday. They too are 1-2, 0-1.