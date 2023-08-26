Big plays help Moody survive scare from Rush Propst's revamped Pell City

MOODY — Just before Friday night’s kickoff, Moody aired several minutes of highlights from last year’s dominant win at Pell City.
The next video won’t be near as long, but it will definitely feature Moody safety Chase Jackson. He returned a 92-yard fumble for a touchdown in Moody’s 28-24 victory over a Panthers team that looks nothing like the old Pell City.
"We were in the tent and we were walking out, and I just hear the crowd erupt,” Moody quarterback Charlie Johnston said. “We kick our chairs down, we get up and we just see Chase running down. … I was like oh my gosh this is big time. We needed this.”
Possibly the understatement of the year. Pell City coach Rush Propst caught the Blue Devils by surprise early with a triple-option offense that allowed the Panthers to chew up 12 minutes of clock and take a 10-0 lead before Moody even got to run its fourth offensive play.
"Well, when you don't prepare for the double-wing triple-option it's pretty damn hard to stop,” Moody coach Jake Ganus said. “Kudos to them for keeping that under the belt.”
Pell City racked up 174 yards and one touchdown on the ground on 38 carries, but the Panthers didn’t rely solely on the element of surprise.
Pell City quarterback Nikita Getmanshchuk completed 10 of 17 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown despite splitting at least half the quarterback snaps with Caleb Groce who finished one of three as a passer for 12 yards, although he did catch a 17-yard touchdown from Getmanshchuk in the fourth quarter.
Groce was the unquestioned leader of the option offense, finishing the evening with a game-high 88 rushing yards and one touchdown on only 16 carries.
It was Groce who picked up six yards on first and second down to give the Panthers third-and-four around the Moody 36-yard line with two minutes left. Then the Panthers tried a reverse pass from a running back that hit the ground after the intended receiver slipped and Moody recorded a tackle for loss on fourth down to secure the win with 1:44 left to play.
"Have a chance to win the game and ugh, I made a bad call on the reverse deal,” Propst said. “Probably should have stayed with the regular offense."
What to know
—Johnston’s first start for the Blue Devils didn’t get off to a great start as his first three passes fell incomplete. Then while facing third and at least 21, Johnston hit a wide open Braden Wright at least 30 yards downfield on a play that resulted in a 61-yard touchdown. Johnston finished the evening completing 8 of 17 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns. His other touchdown was an 18-yard reception by receiver Aiden Robinson.
—After an ejection late in the second quarter, reserve running back Abram Jackson found himself playing a leading role for Moody in the second half. He fumbled the ball and Pell City recovered it on his first series. Despite that less than stellar start, Jackson became a critical piece of Moody’s offense in the second half when he carried the ball 17 times for 56 yards highlighted by a 9-yard touchdown run which gave Moody a 28-17 lead with 7:54 remaining in the fourth quarter.
—Moody defensive back Kaleb Goff was responsible for forcing the loose fumble which Chase Jackson scooped up. The Coastal Carolina commit’s unlikely touchdown wasn’t without drama. Jackson was on the ground when the ball came out and the first two times he tried to pick it up it slipped out like a wet bar of soap. On the third attempt, he safely scooped it up and blazed past Pell City’s would-be tacklers.
—Pell City senior LJ Berry returned the ensuing kickoff 91 yards to give the game two non-offensive touchdowns in a matter of seconds.
—Pell City kicker Jake Blackstone converted all three of his extra points and drilled a 31-yard field goal to end Pell City’s opening drive with points.
Who said
—Ganus on defending the triple-option: “That is something when I was (a linebacker) at Georgia, we practiced for about three or four weeks in the summer for Georgia Tech. We practiced during our bye week for Georgia Tech, and then we still didn't feel like we were prepared to stop it so I liked the way we fought, they took adjustments. Great job by our staff."
—Propst on a penalty which wiped out a 36-yard touchdown on third-and-15 in the fourth quarter: "That was the worst call I think I've seen in high school football in my life. Forty-one years I've never seen an offensive pass interference that bad.”
—Propst on his team: "I'm proud of our football team. I really am. I can't ask for more effort tonight. To come so far since June fifth. You can't imagine how far this football team has come in a lot of areas."
—Ganus on Abram Jackson: "He comes in after a very bad circumstance and then he fumbles the first drive and then he comes back and runs his tail off. With the o-line and everybody on offense but enables us to win that game so I couldn't be more proud of Abram."
—Johnston on his 61-yard touchdown: "Didn't have my first three reads so usually when that happens I feel like I'm out of time in the pocket. So I rolled and I looked downfield and just saw him open because I saw the safety take a little route in the middle so I was like okay it's got to be there looked and he was there and threw it."
Next up
— Moody travels to Sylacauga on Friday night, while Pell City hosts Leeds.