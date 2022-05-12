Back for more: Springville returns to State Playoffs after runner-up finish in 2021

ALBERTVILLE — Neither team had scored since the second inning, and Springville sophomore Layla Bradshaw made sure it stayed that way when she sprinted out in centerfield to haul in a fly ball to start the final inning of Springville’s 4-3 victory over Fort Payne.
“Her first step, she instinctively tucked that glove and sprinted,” Springville coach J.P. Taruc said. “She is one of those when she sees it quickly, and you know when she tucks that glove, she is going to go get that ball. I was really confident, to be honest with you, that she was going to go make that play.”
Springville pitcher Bella Bullington, a sophomore, immediately followed that up with her sixth and final strikeout of the game against a batter that started the day with a double before forcing two errors to get on base during her three previous at-bats.
The victory completes a three-game sweep at the Class 6A Eastern Regional for Springville, which included a 12-1 victory over Mountain Brook and a 7-3 victory over Scottsboro. It also ensures the Tigers will return to the state championship tournament next week, where the Tigers finished as runner-ups last season.
“Being runner-up was almost worse,” Bullington said when asked about her memories from last season. “Just no.”
Although painful, senior captain Makalyn Kyser said that experience played an important role in shaping this group of Tigers.
“It is definitely motivation for the girls coming back because they don’t want to feel that ever again,” Kyser said. “It’s terrible to feel that feeling, but it also fuels us for the next year to come out here and keep doing exactly what we’re doing, keep moving forward.”
What to know
— Bullington said the pressure sharpened her game in the later innings. The sophomore gave up seven hits in the first two innings when she faced 14 batters. Bullington held the remaining 20 batters to five hits and struck out four of them to finish with six total
— Freshman Shelby Hathcock finished with a team-high two hits, including one double in the first inning, which drove in Kyser and Springville’s leadoff hitter, senior Rebekah Hargrove.
— Hargrove and freshman Riley Ruple, batting ninth, were the only other Tigers to record two hits in the victory. They also each finished the game with an RBI in the second inning.
Who said
— Kyser on making it as a senior: “It is great making it as a senior because I know I worked hard for the seniors above me when I was playing from seventh grade all the way up, and so now I get to realize that all these other girls are working as hard as they can for me.”
— Taruc on having kids on the roster with experience in the state tournament: “I think that is a definite plus because now you’re more comfortable, you’re in that environment, and it is easier to respond in that time, especially in those pressure moments. What we’ve been preaching to those kids is pressure is a privilege, and you got to take advantage of it.”
— Taruc on the team returning to state: “To me, the girls deserve it. They put in all the hard work in the summer time. … It is finally paying off, and they knew that with hard work, great things happen, and now they are getting the opportunity to play state.”
Next up
— Springville will return to the field in the Class 6A state playoffs at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday in Oxford.