Ashville, St. Clair County kick off season tonight

High school football kicks off tonight when the Ashville Bulldogs host the St. Clair County Fighting Saints at 7.
“I’m ready to play someone else,” Saints quarterback Nigel Dowdell said. “This is going to get us started. We’ve got to win this first one out to get going.”
The Saints will have their hands full with Ashville, a team that brings back 20 senior players.
“We have a chance to be good,” Ashville head coach Shea Monroe said. “That first game, there is a lot of excitement. It may come down to which team can control their emotions and play smart football.”
In their last meeting, Ashville defeated St. Clair County 33-9.
Monroe said last season’s score between the two teams was misleading, and the Bulldogs had only a 7-2 lead at the half.
Dowdell could provide the Bulldogs a dual threat on the gridiron tonight. The senior quarterback can attack defenses in the air and on land.
He said he is also focused on this opening game, and this game only.
“We are going to take it one game at a time,” Dowdell said.
Ashville hopes to bring a strong running game behind tailbacks Jalen Williams, who topped 1,000 rushing yards last season, and Travis Smith, both seniors.
Monroe said the Bulldogs will concentrate on their ground attack, while trying to control the time clock and keeping the ball away from the Saints’ offense.
Monroe said the Bulldogs’ defense is also going to have its hands full with Saints running back Ryan Parker, who he said is an extremely talented running back.
He said St. Clair County High School has a solid football team.
“I think they are going to come out and give us their best shot,” Monroe said. “I know we’re going to have our hands full. I think Wright is going to have his players ready.”
St. Clair County head coach P.J. Wright said this is a rivalry game between two teams that live only 15 minutes away from each other.
“It’s a county school,” Wright said. “We know each other; our kids know each other; our coaches know each other. We all know each other. We have a good idea what they are going to give us offensively and defensively and the same for them.”
He said his players are ready for Friday night football action.
“We’re tired of tackling each other,” Wright said. “It will be nice tackling someone else.”
Fans can expect an entertaining high school football game tonight in Ashville.
“It’s going to be a fun, physical game,” Wright predicted.
Monroe agreed.
“It’s going to be a physical, hard fought game,” he said.
In another Thursday matchup, Springville will travel to Etowah for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
On Friday night, Pell City will host Moody and Ragland will travel to Vincent. Both games have 7 p.m. starts.