Ashville soccer overwhelms St. Clair County, aims to end season with first winning streak

ASHVILLE — With just over one week left in Ashville’s season, Lesleigh Rogers was officially nervous that the year would slip by without her scoring a goal.
Her concerns faded when she delivered what should go down as the textbook header during the ninth minute of Ashville’s 4-1 victory over St. Clair County on Wednesday.
“It felt pretty good,” Rogers said. “It was my first goal of the season.”
The win marked the first time this season that the Bulldogs have won back-to-back games as Ashville overcame a 2-0 deficit on Monday to defeat Hokes Bluff 4-2.
“It was one of those 6 o’clock games with the sun in your eyes, and our goalie was kind of blinded,” Ashville coach Merrell Smith said. “Well, after the sun went down, they didn’t really get a shot the rest of the game. We went up on them 3-2 by halftime.”
The Bulldogs are fielding a co-ed team this season since there aren’t enough girls interested in playing to field a full girls' team.
That presented several challenges to Rogers and the other girls on the team, making her goal all the more meaningful.
“It’s been really hard on us girls,” Rogers said. “It is different from playing (girls soccer), going to boys.”
Smith said injuries had decimated Ashville this season, and that was the case on Wednesday when only one of the Bulldogs’ four captains was available to play for most of the match. Still, the coach believes his team will have a chance to end the season on a high note.
“We’re hoping to string, have two more games next week, and they are winnable,” Smith said. “They’re against the same teams we played this week, just at their place, so it could be a toss up. We’re going to have a good finish to the season either way.”
What to know
— Ashville’s senior Greyson Simpson scored twice on Wednesday. His first came off a powerful kick that sent the ball soaring into the net from about seven yards out in the 15th minute. Then he scored the game’s only goal in the second half when he converted on a penalty kick in the 60th minute.
— St. Clair County got on the board in the 30th minute when Sean Wagner found the back of the net.
— Ashville’s Auggie Lemmons outmaneuvered a defender just in front of the goal and found the back of the net in the 39th minute to give Ashville a 3-1 lead headed into halftime.
— The Saints looked like a different team in the second half as they controlled possession for most of the first 25-30 minutes, thanks largely to the offensive play of sophomore Kevin Hernandez who just willed his team to maintain possession more than once when it seemed like the Bulldogs had positioning and numbers.
— St. Clair County junior Stryder Shannon played the first 60 minutes in the field and was responsible for setting up some of the Saints’ best scoring opportunities. He played the final 20 minutes in the goal and recorded two saves, highlighted by a diving save in the 76th minute. Fellow junior Tyler Simpson recorded a game-high four saves.
— Ashville keeper Walker Griffith recorded all three of his saves in the second half.
Who said
— St. Clair County coach Taylor Canary on the difference between the halves: “Biggest thing is moving your body and being in the right position and not letting that ball bounce because you lose it as soon as you. So stepping in front of their players and be to the ball first, getting to the ball first and don’t give up on the ball. I was like you gotta stay with it.”
— Canary on Hernandez: “Don’t give up on the ball, don’t give up on the ball, and that is what I keep preaching to them, and that is what he was doing.”
— Simpson on which goal he takes more pride in: “I guess the first one just cause I was able to dribble it most of the way. The second was a pk. You’re supposed to score those.”