Ashville runners aiming for state

The Ashville girls and boys cross country teams are young this year with the exception of one senior runner, Joe Stevens.
“I think he has so much potential,” said Ashville Cross Country Coach Michele Rogers, who is heading into her sixth season as the head running coach. “He’s good at coming up with his own strategy. He figures out his competition, sits back and waits for the right time.”
Stevens won last year’s Class 4A state championship race. He earned the title against more than 100 runners.
He was also the 2021 Class 4A 3,200-meter state outdoor champ, and in the indoor track season, Stevens anchored the 4X800 meter relay team, which won the Class 4A state crown.
Stevens wants to keep his title at the state cross country meet this season.
“I really want to repeat,” he said.
He said the boys’ team lost three of the top five runners because of graduation.
“I really want to try and get the team back to state,” Stevens said.
His individual goal is to break into the 15-minute mark for the 3.1-mile run. His best time last year was 16:23.
“I’m close,” he said. “If I do, I will beat my dad’s time, when he was my age.”
As defending state champ, Stevens is a target for opposing runners.
“I do think it puts a lot more pressure on them when they are at the top,” Rogers said. “One thing about running though, you can have a bad day, then come back and do awesome.”
Adjustments in workouts, sleep, diet and/or strategy can help determine the performance on the cross country trail, Rogers said.
Stevens said the pressures associated with being the returning champion really doesn’t bother him, once he’s racing.
“You got to do what you got to do,” he said, adding that he knows most of the others runners. “I don’t feel too much pressure.”
Stevens said he is ready for the cross country season to begin.
“I’m really excited to see what everyone can get out there and do,” he said. “We’ve been working hard all summer.”
Taylor Knight, a 16-year-old junior, will lead the girls cross country team.
Rogers said Knight is a leader, like Stevens is.
“They both lead by example,” she said. “They are very positive and encourage the other runners.”
She said both runners are good on and off the practice field.
“They are great kids,” Rogers said. “They are good in the classroom and good in the community. They are good examples of what a student athlete should be.”
Knight finished in eighth place last year in the Class 4A state cross country meet and is hoping to top that this season.
“I’ve been working hard this summer,” she said.
Knight is logging about 30 miles each week.
“I am ready for our first race,” she said. “I’m excited.”
Rogers said she is glad to see Molly Northam back in the cross country lineup.
“She missed last season because of a knee injury,” Rogers said, adding that the junior looks better this season. “She looks so much smoother. I can tell a difference in her running form.”
She said Northam has also grown taller.
For the guys, junior Bruce Pantoja is about a minute and a half off the top Bulldogs’ runner’s pace.
“Last year, he really stepped it up,” Rogers said. “He was my fifth runner last year. I think he has a lot of potential as well.”
The top five finishers for the team are scored for the total team score. The lower the score, the better.
Rogers said Kanyon White is on pace to be their third position runner for the boys team.
“He has run a couple of years with the team,” she said. “I'm hoping he can fill that third spot.”
Rogers said the boys’ team finished third at the state meet last year, and the year before, the girls finished third as well.
“For the last three years, the boys and girls have been able to qualify for state,” Rogers said.
Other members of boys’ team this year include Coby Caswell, Eric Johnson, Auggie Lemonds, Ryan Matthews, Austin Reynold and Owen Whiteman.
Other members on the girls’ side include Anzlee Farmer, MaryAnna Johnson, Haley Lamb, Keely Massey, Alana Whiteman, Olivia Whiteman and Sydney Worsham.
The Bulldogs first meet is Saturday, Aug. 27, at St. Clair County High School in Odenville.
Rogers said she is expecting five to 10 teams to compete in their opening cross country meet.