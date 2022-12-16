Ashville kicker Greyson Simpson chases dreams of playing college ball at North-South All-Star game

ASHVILLE — Ashville coach Shea Monroe doesn’t have a lot to think about where fourth down is concerned.
If the Bulldogs’ offense could not convert on third down, Monroe trusted kicker Greyson Simpson if they were anywhere near the opponent’s 25-yard line.
“It makes you think about the game different. … Because I had that much confidence,” Monroe said, discussing Simpson. “And I will tell you this, not a lot of guys can say that. You know a lot of guys have a ton of fourth-down calls. Well, we didn't really have that many.”
On Friday night, Simpson will represent Ashville as one of 37 players selected from the state's northern half in the annual AHSAA North-South All-Star game in Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.
With so much competition for so few spots, it’s fair to wonder if Simpson would have made the roster had Monroe not trusted Simpson to kick a 48-yarder in the fourth quarter of Ashville’s 26-21 win over St. Clair County in the season opener.
“We had called a sweep play the play before,” Monroe said. “And before I called that play, I told my guy in the box, I said, don’t let me get us out of field goal range.
“Well, we call the sweep, and it got blown up for a 6-yard loss. So we were actually at the 25 and (then) we got blown up for a 6-yard loss, and I was like, ‘alright well, I might have just took us out of field goal range.’”
At the time, Simpson’s career-long was somewhere between 30 and 39 yards long. Now, the senior was staring down a 48-yard attempt.
In the fourth quarter.
Of a tied game.
Talk about pressure.
“I looked at the refs, and I saw their hands go up, and then as I looked around, everybody was jumping up and down,” Simpson said. “My heart just kind of dropped. … It was a moment to remember.”
Simpson finished the year 6 of 9 on field goal attempts, with his only three misses coming from 42, 47 and 53 yards away. Simpson also converted 14 of 16 extra points, with one blocked.
He also punted the ball 38 times and averaged 40 yards per attempt in his first season punting, and finished second on the team in tackles with 72.
“It's hard for me to put into words or put in perspective how much he's meant to our football team in the last three years because of everything he's done,” Monroe said.
Playing catch up
Three years ago, kicking was just another way Simpson could help his team. He never viewed it as a way he might continue his career at the next level.
Things changed when he went to a camp at Clemson last summer. He beat roughly 20 other kickers in a field goal competition that saw him hit multiple kicks, including a 52-yarder without missing.
“I was (just) hoping to be able to compare myself to everybody else that was looking to go there and compare the competition really to see where I'm at,” Simpson said. “And then coming out and winding up winning. It was a big surprise.”
Kohl’s, an organization widely regarded for its ability to evaluate and train specialists, graded Simpson as a 4.5-star kicker (out of 5) and a 4-star punter after his success in a national camp in July.
The Khol’s website has the following description of Simpson on his profile, “He made 21 points and hit an impressive 70-yard, 3.37-second hang time kickoff, which allowed us to see that he has the talent required to play at the next level. He also hit multiple 40+ yard punts during the charting phases of camp.”
To date, Simpson said he has three Division III offers and has received some interest from at least one Division I program that plans to attend the North-South game.
Simpson said it feels surreal to mention any of that stuff out loud, especially when several talented kickers across the country have been attending specialists camps and dreaming of playing on scholarship for years.
“I was a little late to the game, because a lot of people think that's what they might want to do a lot earlier on,” Simpson said. “So, they work a lot earlier on. But really, last year, I think I decided that it could really work out. I think I could really do it.”
Encore, encore
For several of the players who step foot on the field on Friday, the game will be a well-earned chance to show off against some of the state’s top talents.
However, Simpson is well aware that it might be the last time he ever plays football. Not everyone gets a storybook ending.
To say Monroe is impressed with the mix of confidence and realism Simpson has demonstrated as he tries to navigate the recruiting process would be an understatement.
“I think a lot of kids nowadays would rather give, you know 50 percent or 75 percent or something just so they don't have to have the expectation of I failed. … You're afraid if you gave all of yourself and it didn't work out for you, then it'd be a failure.”
Monroe is proud to say Simpson isn’t like that. He’s willing to accept the disappointment that comes with chasing his dream.
"Greyson is gonna give all of himself to everything,” Monroe said. “And you know what, if something doesn't work out, that's not the end of his world. It's just OK, that was a chapter, it closed.”
Of course, both Monroe and Simpson hope that Friday night’s performance in the all-star game is just a small part of a long career to come, but for now, the senior just plans to enjoy the moment.
“I'm definitely a little nervous,” Simpson said. “But I think I'm excited more than anything. I think it'll be a fun experience to have. A good memory to hold on to.”