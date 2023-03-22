Superintendent sounds positive note for final nine weeks

As Pell City public school students and staff head toward spring break and state mandated standardized tests before the end of the school year, Superintendent Dr. James Martin delivered a call for positivity.
During Tuesday’s Pell City Board of Education meeting, Martin sent out a reminder to issue confidence to the students and a reminder that “They can.”
“We’re looking at the final nine weeks we have in the school year,” he said. “And I’m very proud of our teachers, our students and staff, they’ve all worked very hard. I think they’ve done a very good job of preparing.”
He urged a message to the students that builds confidence for the annual Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program Testing, a standardized measurement of performance in several areas of curriculum.
The testing areas include math and English skills in grades two through eight, and includes a science assessment for grades four, six and eight. There is also a writing part in the test for grades four through eight.
Martin said it’s his belief that instilling the confidence of feeling prepared will assist the students’ outlook on the testing process.
“We want to tell our students to do their very best and tell them that they can,” he said.
The system is also looking forward to end of the year activities, a number of awards programs, and other events that will come soon.
“I’m excited about making learning fun, and finishing our year strong,” he said. “We want to make it good for our kids and our families.”
Recent student honors and achievements were also announced during the board session, including:
— Noting that Duran Junior High students who placed in the Regional Science and Engineering Fair held March 3 at the University of Alabama at Birmingham included Elizabeth Jones, first place in chemistry; Savannah Lee, first place in Environmental and Earth Science; Teagan Phillips, first place in Behavioral and Social Sciences; Marie Sophia Kaplan, second place in Energy and Transportation; Millie Joiner, Honorable Mention in Behavioral and Social Sciences; and Lindy Shi, Honorable Mention in Biology.
The fair is the largest of its type in Alabama with more than 500 students participating. Students who placed in the top three may proceed to state competition which will be held in Auburn April 1.
— Duran Junior High Beta Club students attended their state convention in Montgomery, competing in a number of events with Lindy Shi placing fourth in pottery
Tomazz Jackson, third place in Performing Arts, a Premiere Performing Vocalist and third place in the Spelling Bee; Marie Sophia Kaplan, second place in painting; Ava Hathorn, first place in Poetry; Savannah Lee, first place in English Language Arts, Club Award and the Gold Key Award for growth in convention attendance.
The students who placed qualified for the National Beta Convention this summer.
— The Duran Junior High Advanced Band and the Pell City High School Bands both received all Superior ratings at 2023 Alabama Bandmasters Association’s District One Music Performance Assessment held at Gadsden City High School March 2.
Personnel items addressed included:
Under Supplemental, Del Hurfford was appointed interim head football coach; Jennifer Lee, appointed interim athletics director; resignation of Steve Mask, teacher at Pell City High School, head football coach and athletics director; and the resignation of Raegan Whitfield, math teacher at Pell City High School and Junior Varsity Cheerleading Coach; and Sara Webb Vick, second-grade teacher at Coosa Valley Elementary School.