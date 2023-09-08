Perceived school threat brings action but no danger

An early morning alert of a possible threat of violence at St. Clair County High School put law enforcement and school system officials into quick action Friday.
St. Clair County Schools Superintendent Justin Burns said he woke up Friday morning to a text regarding the possible threat, and the system put its response plan into immediate action.
“Of course, we took this very seriously and our SROs began a full investigation,” he said. “As a result of the possibility, there was an alert put out and our SROs, and our Sheriff’s Department responded. They did an outstanding job.”
Burns said the school system is committed to taking every possible threat to school safety very seriously.
“There was not a viable threat that we could trace down,” he said.
School returned to normal activity by mid-morning Friday, and members of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department continued the day with a heavier presence on the campus, said Sheriff Billy Murray.
The Sheriff’s Department was alerted to the rumors of threats of a possible firearm being brought to the school, Murray said.
“We found no credible evidence of a danger to anyone at this time,” Murray said. “But we did increase the department presence at the school to ensure the utmost safety until the investigation concluded.”
Burns said Friday’s incident was the first of its kind for the school year.
“I can assure everyone that any threats of this kind will result in serious consequences,” he said.