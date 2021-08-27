Pell City schools looking at options after its worst period of the pandemic

PELL CITY — Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin says the school system is looking to change trends after its worst two weeks of the pandemic.
Martin said the system has 177 students that have tested positive for COVID-19 with more than 90 of those cases coming within the last week.
“This has been our largest one increase in the whole pandemic,” the superintendent said, with numbers that come just after the system had 87 cases reported as of Aug. 20.
He said the increase has been considerable and has led to four entire classrooms being moved to virtual learning at Iola Roberts Elementary School along with a class at Walter M. Kennedy Elementary and one homeroom at Williams Intermediate School.
Martin said he had discussed how best to fight the trend with principals and other staff on Friday. He said from those discussions he has decided to postpone all open houses and field trips have been postponed until after fall break and greater restrictions will be placed on who can visit schools. Martin said the system will also continue to use deep cleaning methods at all schools.
He said the system will also be reminding people to wear masks.
“We are also sending out a call Sunday, basically encouraging our folks to wear a mask.” Martin said. “We are not requiring it at this time but we are heavily encouraging it.”
He said that he hopes everyone will do their part to help stop the current trend. Martin said he hopes everyone will do it voluntarily but did not rule out the possibility of mandating masks or needing to move to virtual schooling if the trend does not change in the upcoming week.
“This is more or less our last chance to try to reverse the trend,” Martin said. “I have even told our principals that we need our numbers to improve this week.”
Martin said the trend has not just been a Pell City problem, but one statewide. On Friday, St. Clair County Superintendent Mike Howard announced that Ashville students will be required to wear masks because of rising COVID numbers while Talladega County Schools have instituted a system wide mandate beginning Monday. Talladega City Schools also announced that they will transition to virtual learning Sept. 7 and return on a blended model Sept. 20.
Martin said he hopes the measures the system is taking will help them avoid having to take similar measures.
“If we don't stop this trend we’re going to be in a position where we are probably going to have to take further action that include masking and possible virtual situations,” he said.
Martin said one of the things keeping the school from taking those actions now is the fact that some students will be returning from 10-day quarantines. He said for example of the 65 students out at the high school, 32 will be cleared to return Monday.
“If we did not have these numbers coming back then we would have probably started looking at doing something right now.” Martin said.
He said the staff has also not seen a similar large spike over the past week, which he attributes to over half the staff being vaccinated.