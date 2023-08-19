Pell City Council approves $750,000 for public schools

The Pell City Council has approved a request to allocate $750,000 to the Pell City School System. The request from the school system had been dated Aug. 10 and was approved during the following City Council meeting, which was held Monday.
The City Council approval of the request was unanimous.
It followed a regular City Council session which included an executive session, with the Council reconvening following the executive session when the measure was introduced.
The request from the school system was made on a City of Pell City Application for Funding document, signed by Superintendent Dr. James Martin and supplied the system’s chief financial officer’s name, Tanya Holcombe, as the form requires. The form requests a “detail description for the requested funds,” and the school system supplied the following description:
“Funds will be used to support and enhance the extracurricular programs of the Pell City School System. These programs will include, but not limited to athletics, fine arts, STEM activities and classroom support.”
Benefits of the allocation were described on the application for funding as “The Pell City School System currently educates approximately 4,100 students and employs 475 staff members. These funds will provide necessary enhancements to support and grow the future of our community.”
The form included the question of whether the entity making the request (The Pell City School System) has received funds from the city in previous years, and the space marked “No” was checked.
Following Tuesday’s Pell City Board of Education meeting, Dr. James Martin said the school system was not in an economic crisis or “broke.”
For his part, City Council President Jud Alverson noted the city can afford the allocation.
“We have discussed this and certainly have an appetite to help where we can,” Alverson said. “And that this allocation doesn’t hinder any of the projects that we have.”
Alverson said he views the school system as in a time of making investments in its future, from technology upgrades to classroom needs and faculty.
Alverson said the council did have two primary objectives in its considerations, one being that the entire sum did not go to one specific place within the school system, and the other, that the assistance was not targeted for athletics and athletics alone.
But, he added it would be presumptuous for the council to dictate each specific expenditure the school board determines is needed.
“There is an elected board, this is up to their discretion where it goes,” he said. “But, we did outline our two primary considerations.”