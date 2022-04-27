Patrick Dowell named principal of Pell City pre-k center

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education recently named Patrick Dowell as principal for its Pre-K center, a school that has not been opened or even named yet.
Superintendent James Martin said the move is to allow for the development of programs for the schools.
“I don't want us falling behind on that project,” he said. “We are trying to get some additional funds through grants to support that project and Patrick’s had some experience in that area. I really want to get that focus started now.”
Martin said the idea is to get program plans started before renovations on Duran South Junior High School, the facility chosen for the pre-k center, starts in December.
Dowell, who has been principal at Iola Roberts Elementary School since 2019, said he is excited to tackle getting the new facility opened up.
“It's a pretty exciting task,” he said, adding that his role will basically be getting the new facility up and running.
Dowell said he took the job after being asked by Martin and Assistant Superintendent Leah Stover to head up the pre-k initiative.
“They just really felt like that's where they needed me to be,” he said. “They asked and I answered the call.”
The idea of converting Duran South into a dedicated pre-k facility has been a topic of discussion by the school board since a work session in December 2019. That work session looked at consolidating seventh and eighth grade into one school, remodeling Pell City High School and converting Duran South. All three of these proposals have been adopted by the school board, with an addition to Duran North Junior High School currently under construction.
Dowell said one of the challenges for the facility will be renovations. He said Duran South was designed for older students and it will need some work to make it safe and functional for younger children. Dowell said the center will also include what Martin has previously called “wrap around services” like a food bank and clothing back for students. Martin also said he wants to put mental health services in the building as well. The school will need to be prepared for those uses as well.
Martin said that's one reason he wanted to get Dowell on board even though there is likely a full school year before the pre-k center opens.
“I want to focus on the programs now, because when we get to the construction piece the focus is going to switch,” he said.
Dowel said one of his early focuses will be getting the system’s current pre-k classes, which are housed in various schools around town to feel more cohesive and to help the teachers begin to feel like part of a team.
The final piece of the pre-k center, after renovations and programming, will be a name. During the board’s April 19 meeting they ended a public comment period on the second proposed name for the school. The board is reviewing public comment on the name “The Legacy Center” before making a final decision at its next meeting. Martin said the name is meant to honor both the legacy of the building, which had been an all-Black school before school integration in 1969, and the new legacies of the students that will start their educational journeys there.
Dowell also stressed his desire to honor the history of the school as he moves forward and to keep alive the importance the facility has had for the community. He said the facility is a chance for the city to create something that will be a model for the rest of Alabama and give all the children of Pell City a good foundation for their education both academically and as people.
“I think it's going to set the stage for learning,” Dowell said. “I just really think Pell City has a great opportunity here. A year is a long time to wait but we have to be patient.”