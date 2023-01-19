Mental health resources detailed at school board meeting

A report on the availability of mental health resources for students in the Pell City School System took center stage for the Pell City Board of Education Jan. 17.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin introduced Assistant Superintendent Dr. Leah Stover, who delivered a detailed account of the tiers of services in place within the system and explained their roles for various student age groups.
“These are services available to our students,” she said. “Our strength is in our people, and we have great support in our personnel.”
Often, people may not be aware of the services offered, added or modified to meet student needs as a school year progresses, Martin said.
One of the additions made just this year is adding a full-time Mental Health Service Coordinator to the school system’s personnel, an addition that brings a wealth of information and added resources to the system’s concerns for mental health attention for students, Stover said.
Dionne Stevens, M.S., has joined the school system, and her specialty will be compiling the resources and programs that can be of benefit to system students, Stover said.
Stevens is an experienced mental health professional, Stover said, and has been a service coordinator with the Jefferson-Blount-St. Clair Mental Health Authority.
Duties for the new position for the school system include providing needed resources for families, school counselors, teachers, and other personnel; giving referrals and consultations as needed; designing curriculum, materials and mental health processes; coordinating mental health training for personnel; acting as a liaison to community mental health, the Department of Human Resources and Department of Mental Health; serving as co-chair for the Multi-Needs Child Facilitation Team and as a member of the Department of Human Resources Quality Assurance Committee.
She will also provide staff support through a program titled “Monday Motivation,” which provides psychoeducation, self-care and resiliency strategies for the school staffs.
Stover also pointed to the school system’s HOPE Program, a sustained partnership with Jefferson, Blount, St. Clair Mental Health, which includes two full-time masters’ degree-level therapists, available psychiatry service two days a month, elementary and secondary 50 student (each) caseloads, provides referrals for students, coordination of therapists’ services between students, homes, school and psychiatric care along with regularly scheduled therapy sessions and provides school crisis support as needed within the schools.
There are also three Whole Child Coaches, one each for elementary, middle school and high school levels and Ci3T Teams, which include a three-tiered model of prevention which began in the system in 2020-2021.
The teams serve various levels of student needs, with all students receiving a first Tier level of assessed support; Tier 2 level for moderate support with additional measures and interventions and Tier 3, an intensive level of supportive measures and interventions.
In this program, behavior screeners identify at risk students several times yearly, a Social and Emotional Learning Curriculum and the teaching of clearly defined behavior expectations for students in school settings which are taught and reinforced year-long.
The services in place also include “PST Processes,” with each school having a Problem Solving Team structure with academic, behavioral and other student data examined quarterly or monthly and planned intervention for students who need support.
The PST members include administrators, counselors, teachers, whole child coaches and other professionals as needed.
“These are just some of the things we are doing so we can do our best for our kids,” Stover said.
Martin pointed out that the measures are “constantly evolving programs,” that proceed as circumstances demand.
During his Superintendent’s Report, Martin reviewed projects coming up in the near future for the school system, including readiness of the system’s softball and baseball fields, a final inspection for the new Duran Junior High building set for Jan. 24.
“It’s a beautiful building, and looking better every day,” he said.
Delays of materials and workers for contractors have been identified as reasons for the intended move-in date for the school being delayed. Windows, especially, have been tough to have on time for the site, as they were required to be specially made for the building design.
“This something we’ve seen in all kinds of construction projects in recent years,” Martin said. “But, we’re rolling strong with this.”