Hearing scheduled for school youngster due to alarming note

A Pell City sixth-grader will have a due process hearing today following a report of a “death note” that was reportedly written while not on school property.
According to Pell City Schools Superintendent Dr. James Martin, another student who attends Williams Intermediate School told school officials about the note at school Monday morning.
The student admitted to writing the note, which Martin said officials were told contained several names.
“We did not see the note, it was not found on school property,” Martin said. “But this did create a disruption at school.”
The student was suspended and released to the parents pending the due process hearing.
The situation was addressed by school system personnel, and the Pell City Police Department.
An incident of an actual note found on campus at Williams Intermediate School took place in October.
A student reported the note to school officials and the student reported to have written the note has since been expelled.
Martin said the school system will continue taking any possible threat to student and staff safety very seriously.