Lessons and Carols will be presented at Episcopal Church 4 p.m. Dec. 18

The tradition of the Anglican Church’s seasonal performances of Lessons and Carols takes its congregations back to the late 19th century by interspersing nine Biblical lessons with musical selections that complement the readings.
Though the lessons included in the programs don’t change, said Justin Finch, music director for St. Simon Peter Episcopal Church in Pell City, the adaption of music and musical style is often changed out from year to year. Lessons and Carols will be presented Dec. 18 at 4 p.m. at the church.
“We can do this, and it offers inclusion of various style of music, along with traditional hymns used for the program,” he said. “I always try to do some of our older, traditional pieces, along with something newer that adds to the performances.”
Finch is in his third year planning the service for St. Simon Peter, its choir and parishioners, along with the many guests who routinely attend. The parish invites others to attend and enjoy the service, which has been in place at St. Simon Peter for several decades.
Looking ahead, St. Simon Peter will present its Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. on the 24th, followed by a Celtic presentation at 8 p.m.
Lessons for the service include the First Lesson from Genesis 3: 8–15; 17–19, God tells sinful Adam that he has lost the life of Paradise and that his seed will bruise the serpent’s head.
The Second Lesson from Genesis 22: 15–18 is when God promises to faithful Abraham that in his seed shall all the nations of the earth be blessed.
Isaiah 9: 2; 6–7, provides the third lesson, taken from when the prophet foretells the coming of the Savior.
In the Fourth Lesson from Isaiah 11: 1–3a; 4a; 6–9, the lesson is
the peace that Christ will bring is foreshown.
From the Fifth Lesson found in the Gospel of Luke 1: 26–35; 38,
the angel Gabriel salutes the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Music selections include pieces from Bach and Handel, along with a West Indian inspired performance of the carol “The Virgin Mary Had a Baby Boy.”
The service includes 14 hymns and carols for this year’s service.
The Sixth Lesson comes from Luke 2: 1; 3–7, when St. Luke tells of the birth of Jesus.
The shepherds go to the manger in theSeventh Lesson, taken from Luke 2: 8–16.
In the Eighth Lesson, from the Gospel of Matthew 2: 1–12,
the wise men are led by the star to Jesus.
To conclude the lessons, the Ninth Lesson is from the Gospel of John 1: 1–14, when St. John unfolds the great mystery of the Incarnation.