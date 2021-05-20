YWCA holds open house for new Pell City Office

PELL CITY — The YWCA of Central Alabama has opened its new office in Pell City.
Law enforcement officials and volunteers from around the county joined the YWCA in an open house at their new office on 19th Street across from the Pell City Courthouse on Wednesday.
The YWCA works to provide advocacy support and services to victims and survivors of domestic violence through offices in St. Clair, Blount and Jefferson Counties. It also works to help provide quality child development services and affordable housing.
Director of Domestic Violence Service Lauren Thompson said the YWCA has been providing its services which include advocacy, case management and legal help for years, but she feels the new office is an important step in reminding the community that the organization is there to help.
“It's important for the community to know the YWCA is committed and has remained committed to providing our domestic violence services in St. Clair County,” she said. “It's a brand new space so it's an opportunity for us to see the community again especially after a year of having to stay away from people.”
Thompson said the open house was an opportunity to introduce staff to the community. She said over the last year the YWCA had to move services to a virtual space due to the pandemic, but they are now phasing in person services back in.
YWCA CEO Dr. LaRhonda S. Magras said she feels the new location is a good one to help continue to foster partnerships with the organization’s community partners. The office is centrally located near both the Pell City Police Department and the county courthouse allowing for ease of access with partners at PCPD, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s office. Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin, Sheriff Billy Murray and District Attorney Lyle Harmon all attended the open house.
“It's such a great location for us to continue partnering with all of our partners right here,” Magras said. “It's important for us to make sure people know that we are here, we remain committed to this community and that they can call upon us in their time of need.”
She said it's important to have officers in communities so that people can get to know the staff who stand with them. The Magras said she wants to continue building on what the YWCA does to help communities.
“Our plan right now is to be strong in what we do.” she said. “I like to say that sometimes going wider is not necessarily the best strategy, sometimes going deeper is the best strategy and that is giving investment into people and their families right in their community.”
Irwin said he has worked with the YWCA both while at the city of Birmingham and since becoming the chief of police at Pell City. He said he feels the organization is an important part in helping women escape abuse and is a valuable help for the police department. He said sometimes women in domestic violence situations are struggling and feel trapped, but organizations like the YWCA can get them and their children out of that situation and give them the resources they need.
“They’ve saved a lot of lives and that's the most important thing,” the chief said.
Magras said with pandemic restrictions she hopes the YWCA’s staff will be out and working in the community once again to help do just that. She said that people in need of assistance can contact the YWCA’s 24-hour crisis line at (205) 322- 4878.