Wreaths Across America memorializes Talladega County’s veterans

The final resting places of some 280 veterans at St. Clair Memorial Gardens were adorned with Christmas symbolism Saturday as volunteers representing Wreaths Across America accomplished their mission for the day.
It was the first of four burial sites where Wreaths Across America volunteers performed their service one by one, sometimes two by two. They bore fresh balsam greenery fashioned into memorial wreaths topped with red velvet ribbons and attached them to the gravestones, some stopping to salute as they delivered the tributes, some offering a prayer, many taking a moment to reflect on the names inscribed on the graves.
Hundreds of the wreaths soon became visible in the cemetery, all turned facing outward to U.S. 231 where passersby could see the effect.
Members of the St. Clair County High School Jr. ROTC were among the volunteers, dressed out in their full uniforms for the occasion, under the leadership of program director Sgt. Vicki Glover. They also provided a presentation of the colors ceremony for the morning service held Saturday.
And many other hands were busy placing the wreaths, those with their own family members within the cemetery, and those who just wanted to help provide the honors.
The Wreaths Across America event began in 1992, when the Worcester Wreath company in Maine had a surplus of wreaths at the end of the Christmas holiday season. Recalling a boyhood trip to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, company founder Morrill Worcester donated 5,000 wreaths to honor the cemetery's dead, and with the help of volunteers and a local trucking company, it was done.
After 13 years of similar donations, in 2005 a photo of snowy gravestones covered with wreaths at Arlington Cemetery received widespread circulation on the internet. Thousands of people called Worcester, wanting to host the wreath-laying service at their own veteran cemeteries.
By the end of 2006, Worcester’s company supplied wreaths to over 230 state and national cemeteries and veterans’ monuments across the country. Over 150 different locations simultaneously held ceremonies with Arlington's.
Additionally, the project had its first “Veterans Honor Parade” with “Patriot Guard Riders” who escorted the wreaths from Maine to the cemetery. The parade, which is held each year, now visits schools, monuments, veterans' homes and communities along its route.
This was the fifth year for the ceremony in St. Clair County, where members of the Broken Arrow Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Canoe Creek Society of Children of the American Revolution and Knights of Columbus Assembly 2972 have become partners for the event.
Ret. U.S. Army Major Randall Wood greeted the crowd Saturday, telling that this year, more than 2.5 million wreaths were being placed upon veterans’ gravesites throughout the United States.
“Many of those who are buried gave their lives in their service, all of them gave of their lives,” he said. “We are thanking those who gave of their lives to keep us free.”
Wood added the reminder that the United States was a nation founded upon freedom and equality, and “We thank those who have kept us free. We will remember.”
Col. Steven Shepherd (ret.) spoke to the group assembled for the ceremony and recalled his four deployments overseas and how being a part of the troops who often wouldn’t get home for the holiday season made for many lonely times for all who were stationed and on duty.
“You always remembered that we all felt the same way,” he said.
Being present for the occasion in St. Clair County was important for Shepherd, he said.
“It means a lot to this old soldier,” he told the crowd. “God bless America, and Merry Christmas to all of you.”
St. Clair Memorial Gardens has a designated veteran’s burial area, where monuments for each branch of the U.S. military stand.
For each of these Saturday, a designated veteran delivered a wreath to each of the eight granite markers.
Vietnam Veteran Gary L. Brown traveled from Jacksonville to perform the honor for the veterans listed as Missing in Action and Prisoners of War that one of the markers represented.
He and his wife, Ethelyn, would later travel to Childersburg to be part of the Wreaths Across American event being held there.
Wood closed Saturday’s gathering by urging others to help carry the message of the United States’ defenders of freedom in the years to come.
“Take this to our children and their children,” he said. “We want you all to know that the freedoms we enjoy every day were not free. And, that someday, you may be called, too.”