Wreath-laying ceremonies for veterans’ graves to be held Dec. 17

Four cemeteries in St. Clair County will receive more than 600 wreaths to be laid on the graves of known veterans on Dec. 17, thanks to the international efforts of the Wreaths Across America Memorials.
The recognition is bestowed in simultaneous wreath-layings across country, all on that date. The 2022 event in St. Clair County is due to the continued support and effort of the Broken Arrow Chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution, the Knights of Columbus Assembly 2972, and Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Pell City.
The commemoration begins at 11 a.m. at St. Clair Memorial Gardens on U.S. 231 North, and continues afterward at veterans’ graves located at Valley Hill Cemetery and Valley Hill Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m. at U.S. 231 South and Alabama 34, and at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in the Eden area of Pell City.
Speaker at the St. Clair Memorial Gardens ceremony will be Col. Steven Shepherd, and Sgt. Vickie Glover, who heads up the Junior ROTC Program for St. Clair County High School, will have her students perform Color Guard duties for the ceremony, as well as assist guests from the Col. Robert L. Howard Veterans Home in Pell City in placing honorary wreaths at the sites for the eight recognized branches of U.S. military service.
Broken Arrow Chapter coordinator Mindy Manners attributes area residents’ outstanding support of the program to the way Alabama residents in general feel about their military veterans.
“This is a very military conscious state,” she said. “We’re so proud of this. And, in Pell City, and St. Clair County, we’re smaller communities where so many of us know each other and how to connect in a project such as this one. We’re been met with great support.”
All are cordially invited to be part of the events, and to help celebrate and honor the veterans of this area, Manners said.
“Many of our families are here who have family members buried at these cemeteries,” she said. “This is a time for us to note and appreciate their service.”
Wreaths Across America had its beginnings in 1992, when the Worcester Wreath company in Harrington, Maine, had a surplus of wreaths at the end of the Christmas holiday season. Recalling a boyhood trip to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, company founder Morrill Worcester donated 5,000 wreaths to honor the cemetery's dead, and with the help of volunteers and a local trucking company, it was done.
After 13 years of similar donations, in 2005 a photo of snowy gravestones covered with wreaths at the cemetery received widespread circulation on the internet. Thousands of people called Worcester, wanting to replicate the wreath-laying service at their own veteran cemeteries.
By the end of 2006, Worcester's company supplied wreaths to over 230 state and national cemeteries and veterans’ monuments across the country. Over 150 different locations simultaneously held ceremonies with Arlington's.
Additionally, the project had its first "Veterans Honor Parade" with "Patriot Guard Riders" who escorted the wreaths from Maine to the cemetery. The parade, which is held each year, now visits schools, monuments, veterans' homes and communities along its route.
In 2014, volunteers placed more than 700,000 memorial wreaths at 1,000 locations in the United States and overseas. During that year, volunteers were able to place wreaths in all sections of Arlington Cemetery for the first time. In 2016, this number increased to 1.2 million wreaths being placed at more than 1,230 cemeteries across the nation.
Fundraising for the Wreaths Across America program continues year-round for the Broken Arrow Chapter, Manners said, and accepting volunteers to assist with placing and removing wreaths is also done throughout the year.
You may visit the chapter website for more information.