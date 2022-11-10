Woodcarver’s perfection opens prestigious doors

David Foote’s not a newcomer to the art world in Alabama.
Or, in the White House, the National Audubon Society collection in New York, or in The Smithsonian Institution.
He’s been commissioned to create his carvings for a long list of known names, from his home state to across the United States and in 13 other countries.
But Foote’s the modest type, he doesn’t talk as much about the way word’s gotten out through the years about his carvings, as how much he’s driven to do it, and what it means personally that he has a talent that’s meaningful for others.
But there’s one particular piece that’s brought a special joy for Foote, one that left the choice of the subject to him, though it was commissioned, and one that’s now in the hands of someone very connected to one of his favorite things.
And that’s University of Alabama coach Nick Saban, who was surprised with the piece last week in Tuscaloosa.
Anyone who knows anything about Foote’s work knows his favorite subject for carving is birds, and these have become a signature sign of his work that Foote favors.
When it came time to choose a bird for the piece, the choice was an easy one, he said.
“I thought of the fans yelling ‘rammer jammer, yellow hammer’ at the games, and that was it,” he tells.
The bird is also the state’s official bird.
It didn’t hurt that Foote’s a really big Alabama football fan, either. This part added even more to this creation than his usual love of the art he crafts.
“I only have three pictures hanging in my house,” he tells. “One is Jesus, and the others are Bear Bryant and Nick Saban.”
Foote’s a self-described perfectionist with his carvings, most of them having upward of 400 hours put into their final forms. Then there’s the custom choices he makes for their base, a perch or a pedestal, some made from a natural piece of wood he likes, some made from copper and brass.
He doesn’t create more than one of each piece, all are originals and all have their own touch and design.
“Someone may want a bird I’ve done before, of course, but each one will have their differences,” he said.
After all, though each bird in nature will have its characteristic traits, they’re all actually different, Foote points out.
“One might have a bit more color in a certain place, a particular look to the feathering, it always varies from bird to bird,” he said.
Foote’s a stickler for detail, he sees the tiniest bits of fluctuations from subject to subject.
He defines his birds with what he sees in the birds in their natural habitats, often takes photos of them, picks up their feathers, and these are the ways he turns the wood into their forms, the paint into their markings.
Foote works mostly in tupelo and bass wood, he explains these hold the detailed work he likes to do best.
Foote, 61, has been carving for about 40 years, starting out showing them at area festivals and art gatherings, with interest growing over time in his work.
Now, the Pell City native says he has about two years’ worth of commissioned requests lined up, and he works daily on the pieces, often going from one piece to another in progress, studying what he wants to do next on one as he smooths in detail on another.
With much of his time now spent on specific requests, there are still some birds he hasn’t had a chance to turn his hands to.
One that he’s had in mind for a while now, a full sized red tailed hawk, is in the works, and Foote know exactly how he’s going to pose it.
“You know how they sit up on a wire, or a tree, and they have their head turned to the side a bit, watching the ground while they’re hunting? That’s one I’ve always wanted to do.
“The older I get, the more I seem to want to do the things I want to do,” he said.
He works in his home studio, and the Pell City High School graduate recalls how a certain art teacher, now nationally known for decades himself, had influence on his art.
John Lonergan was the teacher, and Foote still calls his former teacher his best mentor.
Foote and his wife, Melody, made the trip to Tuscaloosa to present the surprise gift to Saban, in between takes on his weekly radio program broadcast from Baumhower’s Victory Grille.
Foote said the coach seemed taken aback by the presentation, and eyed the piece over and over.
The Footes were personal guests of Terry Saban for the occasion, and Foote also had a surprise in store for the coach’s wife.
One of his favorites, a cardinal, now sits on the mantel in the Sabans’ home.
Foote works full time in the Pell City school system, and then turns his time to his studio afterward, at night, on weekends, and during summer and holiday breaks.
Foote says his father also has had a big influence in his life, and also the way he approaches his art.
Wayne Foote told his son to “find something in life other than what you do for work, and excel at it.”
As he grew up watching his father do just that, Foote said the words of wisdom stuck with him.
His father also worked in wood, but turned his interests to building houses, cabinetry, even furniture.
“He could build anything,” Foote said. “And I grew up watching his craftsmanship.”
If a piece wasn’t perfect in the elder Foote’s eyes, Foote said “it wouldn’t leave his shop.”
Foote applies the same to his own craft, and he deeply values the lessons his father taught him.
“It’s the most humbling thing,” he said. “That people think enough of my work to want it. And this drives me to want to do even better. It still blows my mind that people would want something that I’ve made.”