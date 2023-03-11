With élan, Lakeside Hospice team wins spelling bee

It was designed for some fun and frolic, and for the intellectual benefit of learning new words — and how to spell them.
The 2023 Great Grown Up Spelling Bee, hosted Thursday night by the St. Clair County chapter of The Literacy Council of Central Alabama, achieved those goals and more.
Taking first place was the team Lakeside Hospice Bee-lievers following a fierce engagement with the eventual second-place winners, the Pell City Rotary Club’s Three Bees.
Altogether, 13 teams of three members each signed up to support literacy programs and services in St. Clair County — by attacking the words thrown at them by the official word master for the evening, Walter Kennedy.
Inside the Pell City Center for Education and Performing Arts, the elimination of teams was swift, and by the end of round one, two teams departed the stage. Round two brought one more departure, and round three, just one.
It was during round four that the competition got rough — and five more teams took their leave from the competition.
Three contenders remained following the fifth round, the Three Bees, Lakeside Hospice Believers and last year’s winners, The Alphaholics, which resulted in a departure from the 2022 winners when given the word “outre.”
With the two remaining teams, a series of back-and-forth battles ensued until the Lakeside crew pulled into first place with the correct spelling of “rococo” and their final successful spelling of “élan”
While the evening was one of entertainment and fellowship, Literacy Council board member and Pell City Councilman Jay Jenkins spoke on the serious work of the council.
“I’ll never forget hearing a 55-year-old who learned to read through the Literacy Council speak for us at Rotary Club,” Jenkins said. “He spoke from the heart with his gratitude. There were a lot of us who teared up in that meeting.”
Jenkins continued saying, “Imagine not being able to read to your grandchild, read road signs, or go to a restaurant and read menus.
“And that’s what we do, we make a difference,” he said.
Board members Tammie Williams reminded the audience that within St. Clair County, approximately 14,000 adults do not read.
“And, in Alabama, 24 percent of our population doesn’t,” she said.
Williams noted how difficult it can be for nonreaders to get a driver’s license, use a computer, and make big changes in their possibilities in life.
The local organization operates with volunteers who support literacy efforts in a variety of ways, the most critical being free hands-on tutoring.
The organization is always working to add to its list of learning opportunities, but right now, the most difficult part is reaching those who need services, said Ron DeThomas, coordinator for the council.
He and other volunteers like to approach more places where potential nonreaders might be found — places of employment, for instance. Some of these people could enjoy advancement at their jobs if they could read better, DeThomas said.
For those who would like to offer their support to the group, DeThomas may be reached by calling 205-378-9072.