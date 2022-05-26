With gas prices high, AAA offers fuel tips ahead of Memorial Day travel

With many families set to travel this Memorial Day weekend and gas prices averaging $4.28 a gallon state-wide according to GasBuddy weekly survey, residents should keep some things in mind before they hit the road.
Clay Ingram, with Alabama AAA, said gas prices are likely to fluctuate up only a few cents this weekend if at all. Still, with prices as high as they are, he said there are a few things local travelers can be aware of to help alleviate some of the pain at the gas pump this Memorial Day weekend. Ingram said a lot of these gas-saving tips make small impacts individually but done together add up to a bigger impact.
He said the first thing for people to remember is proper prep work. Ingram said it's important, even before you start your trip, to not over pack your car and to make sure your tires are properly inflated.
He said excess weight can change the handling of a vehicle and make it slower to stop and speed up, which uses more gas.
As for making sure tires are inflated, Ingram said that a vehicle can lose two percent of fuel efficiency for every pound of pressure its tires are underinflated. On top of that, he said it's a safety issue, as underinflated tires can lead to a greater chance of a blowout.
“It’s something we need to pay attention to,” Ingram said, adding some newer vehicles give a read out of tire pressures, but all tires can be checked manually.
He said during the trip one of the best ways to help fuel efficiency is also to drive safely.
“The best gas saving tip is to become a more conservative driver,” Ingram said.
He said that things like speeding, sudden stops and starts and aggressively weaving through traffic use up more fuel than less aggressive driving habits. Ingram said the optimal speed for fuel efficiency is actually just at 50 mph, with cars getting less efficient as they go over that speed.
“It does make a big difference,” he said. “Not only does it take the stress out of your trip and help your fuel efficiency but it also makes you a safer driver.”
Ingram said that it's also important to be buying gas for the cheapest price you can find.
“We need to be price shopping,” Ingram said.
He said most people know which place in their hometown sells the cheapest fuel and tend to shop there. A trip is no different.
Ingram said AAA actually has a good way to do that with its free app. He said the app includes a fuel price finder that can help locate low prices near you.