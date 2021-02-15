With freezing weather approaching, Pell City sets warming stations, shelters for residents

PELL CITY — The city of Pell City is preparing for winter weather as temperatures prepare to drop Monday night.
Pell City Manager Brian Muenger said the Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts storm shelter will be open for use as a warming station beginning at 5 p.m. today. He said city facilities will also remain closed until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Muenger said the city believes that with the temperature dropping below freezing Monday night, with wind chills even lower, it is important for residents to have a place to go if they need it.
In an update Monday, St. Clair County EMA Director Patrice Kurzejeski said temperatures overnight will be in the upper teens to the lower 20s. She said wind chills are predicted to be in the single digits.
Muenger said that because of the freezing temperatures there is also a good chance of power outages that residents should be aware of.
The city manager said that if someone is without power or fears they will be without power overnight he encourages them to come to the shelter.
He said the shelter will be staffed by Pell City police officers. Muenger said the shelter will close at 9 p.m. if no residents choose to use it but will otherwise be open while people need it.
“If we have anyone there obviously we won't be dismissing anyone,” he said.
Muenger also urged residents to be aware of the weather and decide if they need to come to the shelter early. He said the later it gets the higher chance of deteriorating road conditions.
He said the shelter has a capacity of up to 1000 people and should allow for plenty of room for individuals and families to have adequate space to social distance.
Kurzejeski said warming stations will also be open at shelters at other locations in the county. She said this includes Springville Fire Station #1, the Odenville FEMA Shelter and the Pell City and Ashville Courthouse Basements.
Muenger said because city facilities are opening late, all Civic Center classes before 10 a.m. Tuesday have been canceled. He said municipal court Tuesday has been canceled, also.
He said the weather will also affect garbage pick up. Due to freezing weather, he said that Tuesday garbage pick up will be done Wednesday.
Muenger also said the Middle Alabama Area Agency on Aging (M4A) will not be delivering meals to the city Tuesday, meaning the city will not be able to perform senior meal service. He said M4A typically delivers meals to the city which it then delivers, but without those meals it will not be able to do so. He said this is only expected to affect Tuesday's delivery at this time.