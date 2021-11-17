Williams Intermediate School holds D.A.R.E. graduation

PELL CITY — Students at Williams Intermediate School celebrated their graduation from the school’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education program Wednesday morning.
During the ceremony Wednesday morning the assembled students each received a certificate for participating in D.A.R.E. The D.A.R.E classes were taught by the Pell City Police Department's School Resource officers Mac Pruitt and Thomas Gray.
The ceremony was also attended by St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon and Pell City Councilman Jay Jenkins.
Alabama Sports Hall of Fame member and former NFL player Bobby Humphrey addressed the students during the graduation. He took the time to share advice with the students on how to succeed as they go through their lives.
“Listening, learning are the keys to life and actually you never stop,” Humphrey said. “You never stop learning.”
He told students that it's important to listen more and talk less so that they can learn more. Humphrey also stressed three points to the students: that they should be great, be themselves and be determined.
He said that students need to understand that being great mentat being above average and takes work. Humphrey told students they need to realize they are going to have to make some sacrifices to be great.
“You’ve got to understand that with things you are giving up, you are gaining something much greater on the other side,” he said.
Humphrey said being yourself means that students need to remember that they are one person in eight billion in the world but there is no one else like them.
“Out of eight billion people you are you,” he said.
Humphrey also told students to be determined and never quit or give up.
During the graduation, Pruitt and Gray also recognized the winners of the D.A.R.E essay contest. Zoey Whaley won first place in the contest and read her essay during the ceremony. Montana Smith and Jerri Corroll won second and third place respectively.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said programs like D.A.R.E., which educates students on dangerous drugs, bullying and other topics help students develop into better adults.
“We want our student to make positive choices in life and D.A.R.E is just a huge piece of the puzzle that really helps us make a huge step in that direction,” he said “Hopefully, this has a huge impact on their future in doing the right things and putting them on a pathway to success.”
Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin said the educational aspect of the program is important but it also allows students to have early positive interactions with police.
“For me the key to growing a better society is if we have police officers in school interacting with kids so they know we are here to protect them,” the chief said. “It gives us an opportunity to build a relationship with them and let them know we care about them while also helping them make good decisions in life.”
Irwin said these interactions also give children someone they can reach out to in case they themselves are being harmed in any way.