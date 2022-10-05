William Intermediate student remains in custody over death threat

A single sheet of ordinary notebook paper signaled a Williams Intermediate School student that something was wrong at his school last week.
The student spotted the piece of paper reportedly containing a list of five students targeted for death threats, and wasted no time alerting school staff to the concern, said Dr. James Martin, superintendent for Pell City Schools.
The discovery prompted an immediate alert to the Pell City Police Department, as it did to staff at the school, Martin said.
A due process hearing has since been held for the student, who has been expelled from school, and remains in custody of the St. Clair County juvenile probation office.
Parents of all students involved were notified of the situation, which has been identified as a direct threat to the five students named by the student in custody.
Martin stated the response from Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris and his department were “phenomenal” in assisting the situation.
Morris said Wednesday it is his understanding that the student remains in custody of St. Clair County Juvenile Probation Department.
“We don’t and will not tolerate this behavior and these serious acts,” Martin said. “Our student safety is a top priority.”
