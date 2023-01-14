‘Well House’ offers trafficking victims a chance to thrive anew

Carolyn Potter can take you on a trip that started on the other side of the world, and ended up in right in the midst of central Alabama.
And that’s just by having a single conversation with one of the more than 600 young women and youngsters who have ended up at the front door of The Well House in St. Clair County. Potter serves as its chief executive officer.
The young woman’s name is Jing Jing, and her story has some gaps in the timeline. It involves her trek from China to the United States hoping for a better life, as well as time spent in California; toward the end, there were some very dark times in Las Vegas.
On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Jing Jing spoke about her travels and the situations she found herself in along the way; the day had been set aside for focusing on the issues of human trafficking in the United States, in Alabama, and more specifically on this day, in St. Clair County. The St. Clair County Extension Office hosted the visit, attended by hundreds from throughout central Alabama who wanted to learn about the topic.
Jing Jing was 18 when she arrived in California, and later in Las Vegas, leaving behind in China a battering and threatening partner, and bringing with her adaughter who depended upon her. She states she didn’t know much about the country she sought refuge in, only that she hoped it was a way to a better life.
Vulnerable and unaware of the risks she faced, Jing Jing believed in the promise of finding her way.
But what she soon found was that she would become a victim of the evolution of human trafficking in her chosen new home, and how unsuspecting females, in particular, are groomed and used to make money in ways they never realized would happen. Eighty-three percent of the victims of human trafficking are U.S. citizens, and most are caught up in it between the ages of 14 and 17.
Soon came the drugs — to establish dependency upon her benefactor — and then, the sex, demanded by the “friend” found in her new country in order to keep a roof over her head and food on the table.
She’d seen ads for jobs making up to $20,000 a month providing massages, and had no idea that the ads were a deception.
“I ended up in the wrong place, at the wrong time, with the wrong people,” she told the group.
And lost.
She soon lost her passport, her “boss” told her to make more money, and “do more” in order to regain her freedoms, leading to the sex and the drugs expected for her support.
Eventually, she spent 15 months in jail, but she lucked up with a defense attorney who “tried to save me,” she said.
Those efforts worked, and Jing Jing ended up at The Well House in St. Clair County in 2020, where the people there did have her safety and best interests at heart. Now, she has a real job, a real support system, courses and classes in life skills — and most importantly, people who believe in her.
The Well House is proof of Potter’s beliefs that those who find themselves in circumstances such as Jing Jing’s can overcome them, redirect their lives and find a path to a life they’d never known before.
“I’m so grateful for all this, and that no one judges me for my past,” Jing Jing said. “The first time I saw Ms. Carolyn she said, ‘Baby girl, you’re safe now.’”
It can house 34 women and youth, and provide a staff with diversified programs ranging from trauma treatment and addiction recovery to basic life skills and becoming independent.
There are recreational outlets as well, and outlets for the women’s interests and talents that can help them adapt to their lives.
This is how the Alabama Extension network of experts comes in, said Lee Ann Clark, coordinator for St. Clair County’s Extension Service. The Extension network focuses on education and helping improve the lives of others, and Clark had a long list of staff and volunteers who had much to share with the residents at The Well House.
There are a number of projects in the works, all focused on Extension’s desire to improve the lives of the residents it serves.
“It’s really the sadness of humans being bought and sold, and at the mercy of their traffickers,” Clark said.
Clark said the interest of Alabama’s Extension specialists is to assist in creating awareness and understanding of the state of human trafficking in Alabama.
The nonprofit can accept help from the public, from hands-on to financial support, and providing resident services, office support, mentoring and even maintenance are key areas where volunteer skills are needed.
Potter invites visits to The Well House, where people can see for themselves the variety of treatment and services offered for the residents in rural St. Clair County.
So far, The Well House has served more than 600 victims of human trafficking who have found their ways to its doors, and right now, there are 34 women and youth residing at the facility.
Those who wish to become a supporter or volunteer may reach the facility by calling 800-991-9937.