Weekend accident leaves one dead near Leeds

Crime Scene Tape teaser

LEEDS — A Pell City woman died Sunday after a single vehicle accident near Leeds. 

St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russel identified the woman's Erin Montgomery, 24, of Pell City. 

Russell said Montgomery was driving a Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on I-20 when her vehicle left the roadway and impacted a column of the bridge at mile marker 143 near Leeds. He said the accident occurred around 6:25 a.m. Sunday. 

The coroner said Montgomery was pronounced dead on the scene at 6:49 a.m. from blunt force injuries. 

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the accident. 

 

Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.

