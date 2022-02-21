Weekend accident leaves one dead near Leeds

LEEDS — A Pell City woman died Sunday after a single vehicle accident near Leeds.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russel identified the woman's Erin Montgomery, 24, of Pell City.
Russell said Montgomery was driving a Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on I-20 when her vehicle left the roadway and impacted a column of the bridge at mile marker 143 near Leeds. He said the accident occurred around 6:25 a.m. Sunday.
The coroner said Montgomery was pronounced dead on the scene at 6:49 a.m. from blunt force injuries.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the accident.