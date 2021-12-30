Weather officials: Wednesday night storms drop plenty of rain but not much damage

Talladega and St. Clair counties seem to have escaped Wednesday night’s storms relatively unscathed, according to local emergency management agencies.
While significant damage was reported in Marion and Shelby counties, officials in Talladega and St. Clair were primarily concerned with the effects of torrential rain Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
“Besides the areas that usually flood, we have not had any reports" of damage or other flooding, Talladega County EMA Specialist LeighAnn Butler said Thursday afternoon. "As for last night, we were not made aware of any storm damage in Talladega County.”
St. Clair County EMA Director Patrice Kurzejeski said the other side of Lake Logan Martin fared similarly to Talladega. The director said that flooding has been reported on roads that often flood across the country but there has been no reports of large scale damage.
“Just a few little flooded roads that always flood,” Kurzejeski said, adding that the night had been comparably quiet.
The St. Clair EMA’s Facebook page reported flooding on four roads specifically Thursday morning namely: Kelly Creek Road and Haynes Drive in Moody, Lee Cut off Road in Pell City and Danas Cove Road at Alabama Highway 144 in Ragland.