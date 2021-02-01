Warrants issued for men in connection with CVS robbery in Pell City

PELL CITY — The Pell City Police Department says it has obtained arrest warrants for two men in connection with the Jan. 26 robbery at CVS Pharmacy in Pell City.
Chief Paul Irwin said his department has obtained warrants for Pattrius Marquis Allen, 29, of Birmingham and Terrence Cordale Walker, 31, of Birmingham in connection with the robbery.
Irwin said that after the robbery in Pell City the two men are accused of participating in another robbery in Tuscaloosa and were pursued by local officers. He said the two men were stopped in Bessemer and booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail, where they are in custody.
According to jail records, both Walker and Allen have been charged with drug trafficking, attempting to elude a police officer, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and robbery first in Tuscaloosa county.
Irwin said they are wanted in St. Clair County for a charge of robbery. Irwin said Allen and Walker will face these charges upon their release from Tuscaloosa.
The chief praised the work of officers both in Pell City and Tuscaloosa for the arrest of Walker and Allen.
“Chief Irwin would like to thank our investigators for their outstanding teamwork with the assistance of our patrol officers and the Tuscaloosa Police Department,” the department said in a release on social media.
Irwin also thanked the public for its help and support in the investigation.
The departments shared a photo of a man believed to be responsible for the Pell City robbery shortly after it took place. Irwin said the department received a large number of tips from the public. He said that kind of public support helps his department do its job.