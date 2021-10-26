Walker County man arrested after chase from Pell City to Ragland

PELL CITY — A Walker County man was arrested Monday after a chase led police from Pell City Walmart all the way to Ragland.
Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin said that Terry Killian, 48, of Empire was arrested Monday after a police chase that began a shoplifting incident at Pell City Walmart.
The chief said officers responded to a call of someone shoplifting a pair of hunting gloves, a hunting jacket and gain detergent at Walmart at 2:30 p.m. Monday. He said officers pursued the suspect out of the store on foot, but the subject made it to their vehicle and drove away.
Iriwn said a nearby Riverside police officer along with Pell City officers then pursued the vehicle north on AL Highway 231. He said officers eventually called off the chase but it was resumed as the vehicle entered Ragland. The chief said Ragland officers were eventually able to stop the vehicle and Killian was arrested.
According to jail records, Killian was booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville at 4:45 p.m. Monday. He is charged with theft of property fourth degree, fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, resisting arrest and operating a vehicle with an expired tag. He remains in custody on a $5,000 bond.