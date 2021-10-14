Volunteers needed for work day at Eden Elementary School

PELL CITY — A local insurance agent is looking for volunteers to help clean up Eden Elementary School.
Kristi Clark of WoodmenLife Insurance said she is planning a work day to help clean up the outdoor areas around the school Oct. 23 at 8 a.m. The event will go until the work is complete. She said food and drinks will be provided by Woodmens.
Clark asked that volunteers bring edgers, chainsaws, weed eaters, clippers, ladders, extension cords, rakes, shovels and wheelbarrows if possible to help with the work.
Clark said the event is aimed at helping spruce up the playground and other outdoor areas as part of Woodmen’s Giving Together program. She said the program focuses on giving back to the community the company serves in a way that helps beautify a part of the community.
Clark said she thought of Eden since her grandchildren go to school. She said with that in mind, she reached out to Principal Latoya Threatt to see if the school was interested.
“I just approached her and said, 'Hey this is what my company is doing'; they basically put the money out for supplies and things like that,” Clark said. “I said, ‘Would you be interested in this?’ and she’s like, ‘Oh, this would be great.’”
She said she then consulted with the custodial staff to see what the school really needed. Clark said that they told her that the outside of the building needed the most care, with things ranging from faded playground equipment to an overgrown nature area. She said on the back of their school property there is a wooded area that is mainly used for nature appreciation that is overgrown.
“Right across from that they have another area, they used to call it their butterfly habitat and they’ve got benches and all that out there,” Clark said. “They haven't been able to use it because it's so overgrown.”
She said the whole point of the work day is to clean up the butterfly habitat and get the rest of the outside of the school looking good. Clark said she feels investing resources into students is incredibly important along with giving back in general.
“For me, it has a special place in my heart,” she said.
Clark said anyone with any questions can contact her at (251) 550-6896 or Kyle Clark at (251) 504-5502.