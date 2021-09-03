Village at Cooks springs celebrates long time employees

One senior living community in St. Clair County is honoring long-time employees who have devoted decades of their lives to their jobs.
In a news release, The Village at Cook Springs said it has at least 10 employees who’ve worked there more than 20 years.
The release said the longest-serving member of the staff is beautician Janice Thrower, who has been at the Village for 39 years, providing a service that remains in high demand and that she loves to provide.
“You really get close to your residents,” Thrower said. “They like having their hair done. I like hearing their stories, and most of the time, I find out we have a lot in common.”
The Village, located on the site of the historic Cook Springs Hotel, features skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, and independent senior apartments on 200 acres outside Pell City.
The release said the facility’s long-time employees have seen many changes during their career, and with COVID-19, they have experienced one of the industry’s most difficult chapters. But while the pandemic created new challenges and anxieties, none of these employees considered calling it quits.
It said despite the challenges, some staff members felt even more committed to stay on the job during COVID as outside visits were restricted and residents were isolated from their families, sometimes confused and scared.
“We had to be the worker and the family,” said Brenda Waites, a certified nursing assistant who has worked at the Village for 30 years.
Waites began working at the facility when she was just 18 and discovered a career she never anticipated and one she wants to keep until she retires.
As someone who has been on the other side, a daughter with a mother in a nursing home, Waites knows how important it is for family members to know their loved ones are in known and trusted hands. The release said it is that perspective that keeps her coming back to work every day and that has sustained her during the COVID era.
“It’s the feeling you get when you have actually made a difference in someone’s life,” she said.
Like Waites, Jill Seals, a 26-year employee, is a certified nursing assistant in the dementia unit, which she said requires equal parts patience and respect for the residents.
“They’re grown,” she said. “They want to be treated like people, not children.”
Seals initially came to the Village to work in laundry, but after two years took advantage of the Village’s free CNA training and began working directly with residents.
She was scared at first — scared about how she would handle the work and how residents would react to her. But she learned that she just needed to build trust with residents as she would anyone else. When COVID-19 came along, some of the staff’s new safety protocols created difficulties for residents, but the underlying relationship remained the key. Even now, Seals said, she sometimes slips down her mask for a second so residents can see her face.
“When they see it’s me, they know they are OK,” she said.
It was not just employees but also their families who had to adapt to the new challenges and risks of COVID-19.
Dietary Aide Delores Allen, who has worked at the Village for 29 years, sometimes had to reassure her family and explain her commitment to take care of residents despite fears of COVID.
“They’re depending on me,” she told her husband and children. “I’m doing the best I can to be careful, but I’ve got a job I’ve got to do.”
Allen had studied health occupation trades in high school and had always wanted to work with seniors. At the Village at Cook Springs, she has her heart’s desire, and she relishes helping to make sure residents are not just physically nourished but that their emotional needs are fed.
When it does , she wants to be able to say: “I gave it my all, and I did what I could to make the residents here happy.”
It’s a common theme among long-time employees.
Thrower was 22 when she came to work at the Village on what she thought was a temporary basis while the facility’s beautician underwent treatment for cancer. But when her predecessor succumbed to the illness, Thrower became a permanent fixture at the Village at Cook Springs.
“The more I stayed here, it was more like home,” said Thrower, whose mother had worked in a nursing home. “You have to be a special person, but it’s very rewarding.”
Her official job is beautician, and she typically has weekly hair appointments with women residents and monthly trims for men, but she also jumps in to assist with dining services and meet other needs that arise.
“She helps out with anything,” said Randolph Pickell, executive director of the Village at Cook Springs.
The sense of camaraderie among the staff is another reason Thrower loves her job. Thrower, who was widowed five years ago, will soon marry another employee of the Village and she expects their coworkers at the wedding.
“They are like family,” she said.
But at the end of the day, it is a heart for residents who brings them back to the Village every day.
Seals has called off work only twice in all her years, and one of those times it was because of a death in the family.
“I always love my job,” she said. “You can have bad days at home, and you see your residents, and it just lights up your day.”