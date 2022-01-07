Victory Christian Spotlight club to have first show this month at CEPA

PELL CITY — Victory Christian School’s new drama club will debut later this month with a performance of “Disorder in the Court” by Brianna Dehn.
The show will be the first from the Victory Christain Spotlight Drama Club and will have performances on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 at the Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts.
Spotlight Program Director Shelby Maddox said the Victory Christian club is the program’s most recent high school drama club.
The Spotlight Program is administered by CEPA and supports schools across St. Clair County in operating drama clubs and supporting theater education. The program also runs yearly theater camps for younger children and a community theater group for adults.
Maddox said the club only formed last spring. She said several young people who participated in Spotlight Kids and volunteered with the program now go to Victory Christian and ended up pushing to start a club.
The club’s sponsor is English teacher Sebrena Wood, who says last year she was the debate team sponsor. She said last year several students expressed interest in doing a drama club, and the more it got talked about the more students came forward. After getting so much interest, Wood said she got in touch with Maddox and the two worked to get the club set up.
“It's been a great great opportunity for us,” Wood said.
Maddox said she helped the club pick out a show to produce and really wanted to emphasize their strengths in the show. She landed on comedy.
“They are a funny group, they are really good at improv,” she said.
She said they also have an interest in courtroom dramas, which made “Disorder in the Court” a good fit. Maddox said the show centers on a young woman who, thanks to a case of mistaken identity, winds up in court for a crime she didn't commit, but the court she finds herself in has its own rules, which may or may not make sense.
Wood said after the show was picked out the students have thrown themselves into working on it.
“We schedule extensive rehearsals,” she said, adding that students even met to rehearse over Christmas break.
Wood said the students have been working on the play primarily through fall and December.
She said the students have been having fun getting ready for the show, but being in the club is also starting to make an impact on them.
Wood said students with lower self esteem are starting to come out of their shell and be more outspoken and vocal in class.
“Drama has really changed them for the better,” she said, “I am so thankful for that.”
Wood said she hopes to continue the club next year. She said she also hopes to be able to take the club to see a performance at the Alabama Theater later this year.