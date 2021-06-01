Vehicle accident on Interstate 20 leaves four dead, one injured

RIVERSIDE — The Alabama Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle accident on Interstate 20 on Saturday night that claimed four lives and injured one person.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell identified the victims as April Whatley, 37, Mariah Towns, 18, and two children, 5 years old and 2 years old respectively, all of Adamsville.
A news release from the Alabama Highway Patrol said the four were killed when the 2012 Buick Enclave left I-20 and entered Logan Martin Lake. The incident occurred at about 11 p.m near mile-marker 164 about two miles east of Riverside.
Russell said the four victims were pronounced dead at the scene from apparent drowning at 12:05 a.m. Sunday.
He said that another passenger, Reginald White, 39, also of Adamsville, was injured and transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham hospital for treatment.
Russell said Towns was a recent graduate of Minor High School and the family was on its way to celebrate her graduation in Atlanta at the time of the accident.
A gofundme.com page was set up by White’s cousin, LaSondra Rowel, to help the family with funeral expenses. She has since suspended donations to the page, saying in an update that the family had reached its goal.
Highway Patrol was assisted by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division and several local agencies including Lincoln Fire and Rescue.
The release said nothing further is available as the Highway Patrol continues to investigate.