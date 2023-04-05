Vegetative landfill fire is extinguished

MOODY — The fire is completely out, and newly planted grass is now growing on the site of a landfill fire near here that burned for months — and spread a thick blanket of smoke across St. Clair and Jefferson counties. Workers are packing up to leave.
“I believe the fire went out in early February or late January,” said Maggie Ferry, the on-scene coordinator for Region 4 of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. “We did have some flare-ups here and there throughout the month of March, but recently in the past couple of weeks, that hasn’t been happening.”
The fire started in November at the site, which was being used as a disposal site for vegetative wastes, trees, limbs, shrubbery, leaves and similar materials, state officials said.
The Moody Fire Department initially responded to the fire, but could not extinguish the blaze because it was burning underground.
The Alabama Forestry Commission built a fire break around the site to prevent the fire from spreading, and at the request of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, the EPA took control of the site on Jan. 18, state officials said.
“We’re wrapping things up this week,” Ferry said Wednesday. “We were going to conduct the last round of air monitoring this week, but due to some weather coming up, we had to push that back, but we will do the air monitoring once we have some decent weather.”
She said they hope to turn the site over to ADEM and the St. Clair County Commission soon.
“We’re here moving some rocks around, we’re making sure the grass is good,” Ferry said.
She said erosion control measures have been taken on the property.
“We’re getting ready to leave,” Ferry said.
She said one or two crew members will remain for security until the end of the month.
“We’ll do the air monitoring for the residents, hopefully next week,” Ferry said. “We’ll see.”
She said residential air monitoring is at five locations in close proximity to the landfill.
EPA officials said 2,600 truckloads of dirt was transported and dumped on the site in an effort to smother the fire. Ferry said water was also used, but no chemicals were involved with extinguishing the fire.