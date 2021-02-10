UPDATED: Department of Corrections says St. Clair inmate died from apparent assault by another inmate

SPRINGVILLE — An inmate at St. Clair County Correctional Facility has died, according to the county coroner.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Dexter Freeman, 38, was found Monday night with an apparent stab wound. Russell said Freeman was then transported to the prison infirmary where he was later pronounced dead. He said Freeman’s body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic in Huntsville for an autopsy.
Alabama Department of Corrections Press Secretary Samantha Rose said Wednesday that Freeman died of injuries sustained in an apparent assault by another inmate.
“The ADOC condemns all violence in its facilities, and the fatal actions taken against Freeman by another inmate are being thoroughly investigated,” Rose said.
She said Freeman’s exact cause of death is pending until a full autopsy is performed. She said more information will be available after the conclusion of the investigation into Freeman’s death.
According to court records, Freeman was indicted in Sumter County in 2007 for sodomy in the first degree and sex abuse in the first degree for an incident involving a male victim under the age of 12.
He pled guilty to the sodomy charge in 2010 and the sex abuse charge was dropped. Freeman was sentenced to 15 years in prison.