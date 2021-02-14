UPDATE: St. Clair County Coroner releases names of two killed in car accident Friday

PELL CITY — The St. Clair County Coroner has released the names of two people killed in a two-vehicle accident on Feb. 12.
Coroner Dennis Russell said Kum Lin, 25, and Britney Higgins, 31, were both pronounced dead following a head on collision on Interstate 20 near the Eden exit.
Russell said Lin was a student at Emory University Medical School in Atlanta, while Higgins was a Florida resident. The coroner said they were both pronounced dead at 10:20 p.m. and the cause of death is blunt force trauma.
According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, officers were attempting to stop a vehicle that was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. The release said the vehicle collided with a passenger car head-on, killing both Lin and Higgins and injuring a 4-year-old child.
The child was taken to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham to be treated for unknown injuries. Nothing further is available as troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.