UPDATE: Police release name of one man involved in high-speed chase, other still at large

The Riverside Police department has released the name of one of the men involved in a multi-county car chase Sunday night.
Riverside Police Chief Rick Oliver said that Lazerus Glover of Forsythe, Ga., was taken into custody following a chase that began in Hueytown and ended near mile marker 180 on Interstate 20.
Oliver said that Glover was taken into custody by the Pell City Police Department. Oliver said his department will be pursuing charges against Glover for attempted first-degree assault, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.
It is currently unclear what other charges Glover may face, as Oliver said he will likely be charged by other departments involved in the chase. Charging documents against Glover had not been filed by Tuesday afternoon.
A second suspect whom Oxford officers were searching for Monday morning is believed to have left the state, Chief Bill Partridge said Monday afternoon.
Oliver said Tuesday that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigations were assisting in the search for the missing suspect.
Partridge said Monday morning police were searching the area near Tape Craft Road beside Interstate 20 for a suspect who shot at law enforcement Sunday night.
Police were searching for a Black male in a red pullover or shirt, Partridge said, an occupant of a vehicle that police pursued from Hueytown last night after a burglar alarm was triggered at Birmingham Auto Auction.
According to a news release from departments involved in the chase, several shots were fired at police from the vehicle during a high-speed chase that ended after spike strips were deployed around the 179 mile marker of Interstate 20. The vehicle stopped around the 180 mile marker, Partridge posted to social media around 1 a.m. Monday, and the man ran into the wooded area south of the interstate.
Officers at the East Metro Area Crime Center were investigating a recovered mobile phone believed to belong to the man, Partridge said, as police continue to try and confirm his identity. Partridge said around noon Monday he was “99 percent certain” of his identity, but hasn’t officially confirmed it.
Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin said the chase originally began around 9 p.m. Sunday night. He said the two suspects fled police in a silver Cadillac with New York plates.
Irwin said the vehicle fled eastbound on I-20 and was pursued by Birmingham and Hueytown officers. He said after the pursuing officers lost track of the vehicle, it was spotted by Pell City Police officers, who also began pursuit and were joined by Riverside Police and The St. Clair County Sheriff’s office.
Oliver said the attempted assault charge is due to the suspects in the Cadillac firing four rounds from an assault style weapon at one of his officers during the chase. He said the officer was blessed to have not been injured.
Oliver said the officer was fine, but a bit shaken up from the incident.
Irwin said after the vehicle came to a stop, Pell City officers took one of the suspects into custody, but referred to the Oxford Police Department about charges due to the chase ending in their jurisdiction.
Attempts to reach St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray were not immediately successful before publication.
The chase appears to have ended in Talladega County, with Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies and Talladega Police involved as well. Police officers answered an assistance call from Oxford and filed a report Monday documenting a use of force consisting of drawn weapons. Deputies also answered a call for backup.
Alabama State Troopers were investigating the crash of a patrol car in Jefferson County but were otherwise uninvolved in the pursuit, according to a spokesman for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
It remained unclear Monday afternoon which agency deployed the spikes that finally brought the pursuit to an end.
Staff writers Ben Nunnally and Chris Norwood contributed to this story.