Update 2021: Riverside mayor encourages support for small businesses

The City of Riverside was no less affected by the pandemic than any other community of its size, and Mayor Rusty Jessup has called on residents to support locally owned small businesses during its recovery.
“We can already tell that 2021 is going to have some challenges because our business license response is way down,” he said. “Business licenses are a huge part of our revenue package, and many businesses have taken a bit hit because of COVID.” Typically, these licenses are due in January, but the city extended the deadline to encourage renewals.
“We have hope that businesses will recover and continue to be successful in Riverside and surrounding areas,” the mayor said, describing the city’s biggest accomplishment of 2020 as “just getting through it.”
During the past year, though, Riverside welcomed new industry Charity Steel, which “is almost complete with their construction,” Jessup said. “They should be up and running in the next 90 days or so, and that will bring jobs and commerce to our city.”
Looking ahead into 2021, Riverside officials are focusing on infrastructure.
“The city council and I are committed to aggressive paving projects over the next five years,” said Jessup. “We have purchased a skidsteer and a paint striping machine to better maintain and do repairs and upgrades for roads.”
Renovations on the children’s playground behind Riverside City Hall was the first project to break ground in 2021.
“We will get rid of all broken and outdated equipment and begin purchasing new playground equipment that will be safer and handicapped accessible,” said Jessup. “It will be a work in progress and not completely outfitted right now or this year, but as finances allow. We are committed to make improvements every year until it is state of the art.
“Our long term plan is to join the playground with the ball field, walking track and bird/wildlife sanctuary for some really great green spaces for people to enjoy.”