Update 2021: Hargray Communications seeks to boost telecommunications services in local communities

While the year 2020 was unique in a variety of ways, it especially highlighted the need for basic internet connection during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those who have children learning virtually or those having to work from home may not have easy or affordable access to the internet. However, Hargray Communications area manager Brett Willis said his team has been involved to try and reach those people in order to meet those needs.
Hargray is a telecommunications provider based in South Carolina and has been serving residents of communities in St. Clair and Talladega counties for almost two years now.
“Having internet access is even more important than it was before,” Willis said. “I’m sure we didn’t touch as many people as we wanted to this year, but we have currently been in touch with the state of Alabama to see how we can continue to further help.”
Willis said he hopes to continue to reach those who are in need of the services that the company provides in the upcoming year by expanding the company’s plant while also simply finding those who need their help the most.
“When people come to us with free internet vouchers from the state that we don’t service, it gives us the ability to look into an area that we may have not thought about,” Willis said.
“There was so much uncertainty in 2020, but it really helped us all to realize the mission we are on, which is we strive to allow communities to connect and thrive, and this past year made it even more important for us.”
Like any other business during the pandemic, Hargray was also presented with basic safety issues. From the very beginning, the company has abided by the motto, “Proceed with an abundance of caution,” and will continue to do so in 2021.
This includes using protective equipment such as masks and gloves while ensuring staff and customers have not been in contact with anyone who is or may have been exposed to the virus before taking appointments.
“We come in contact with our customers on a daily basis and we want to do everything we can to caulk up things ahead of time,” Willis said. “If we’ve been in contact with anybody who has come in contact with it at house one, that means that bring it into house five.”
Though still relatively new to the area, Willis said the Pell City area has been extremely welcoming since the company arrived here in April 2019. In 2020, Hargray was named runner-up for the Industry of the Year Award presented by the Pell City Area Chamber of Commerce.
“That, so far, is one of the highlights of my career,” Willis said. “To be in town for a little better than a year at that time and to be recognized like that by the city was amazing.”
He believes the biggest contributing factor for the recognition was simply the company's efforts in community outreach. “I think that once the community saw that we are here to grow with the community and help the community grow, they really made us feel right at home.”