Unidentified remains found after Cook Springs house fire

COOK SPRINGS — An unidentified individual died Sunday night during a house fire in Cook Springs.
Cook Springs Volunteer Fire Department Chief Howard Downs said he received a call about a house fire in the 1300 block of Wolf Pen Ridge Road at 11:21 p.m Sunday.
Downs said he first arrived on the scene at 11:29 p.m. to find a single-wide modular home with a fire fully involved.
The chief said the New London and Wolf Creek Volunteer Fire Departments were called upon to assist with the fire. He said the three departments set up a water shuttling operation to help fight the fire as the nearest fire hydrant was around a quarter of a mile away. Downs said the departments used nearly 10,000 gallons of water to get the fire contained and put out.
The chief said after the fire had been extinguished the remains of a single occupant were found within the home.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said he has not been able to identify the deceased conclusively or give a conclusive cause of death. He said no foul play is expected at this time.
Russell said the remains have been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics in Huntsville for an autopsy to determine both identity and the cause and manner of death.
The coroner said the Alabama Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.