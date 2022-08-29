U.S. Navy highlight Odenville native petty officer

A Odenville native is serving at Commander Submarine Squadron 11, which supports the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines.
Last week, the United States Navy highlighted Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Wentworth, a 2012 St. Clair County High School graduate, who joined the Navy five years ago.
“I was inspired to join the Navy because I wanted to see different places,” Wentworth said. “In the Navy, you get to be more active and travel to new places. The deployments are more dynamic.”
Today, Wentworth serves as an electronics technician navigation.
An electronics technician navigation is responsible for assisting with the navigation of the submarine.
Wentworth relies upon skills and values from lessons learned in Odenville to succeed in the military.
“I learned about working with people,” Wentworth said. "I had my first job at a burger joint in Odenville and that's where I learned my work ethic. My second job was in a computer repair business and that taught me how to be more personable.”
The Navy said its submarine force operates a large fleet of technically-advanced vessels. These submarines can conduct rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, to further U.S. national security.
The Navy said strategic deterrence is the nation’s ultimate insurance program, according to Navy officials. As a member of the submarine force, Wentworth is part of a rich 122-year history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy to defend America and its allies.
Serving in the Navy means Wentworth is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy contributes to national defense because we have the strongest strategic deterrence,” he said.
More than 90 percent of all trade travels by sea, and fiber optic cables on the ocean floor carry 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic.
Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to ready sailors and a strong Navy.
“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said.
“The U.S. Navy — forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power — deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans. As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.”
Sailors like Wentworth, have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I'm most proud of getting my submarine warfare qualification and getting to navigate for a nuclear submarine,” Wentworth said.
As Wentworth and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means putting service before yourself," Wentworth said. "I get to be a part of something bigger than myself or any other kind of job. It's something that benefits the entire country.”