Two vehicle accident leaves one dead, three in the hospital Thursday

PELL CITY — Police are investigating after a two-vehicle accident Thursday left one dead and sent three to the hospital.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell identified the deceased as Jimmy Rich, 55, of Riverside.
Pell City Police Lt. Don Newton said the accident occurred at 6:18 p.m. in the 3400 block of Cogswell Avenue. He said initial investigation indicates that a Toyota 4 Runner, driven by Kelsey Crowe, 30, of Pell City, was traveling eastbound on Cogswell Avenue and crossed the center line and struck a westbound Honda Passport driven by Rich.
Russell said Rich was transported to St. Vincent’s St. Clair Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:48 p.m. of blunt force injuries.
Newton said Crowe was transported to University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham with non-life threatening injuries and two Juveniles were transported to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
He said the accident is being investigated by the Traffic Homicide Unit of the Pell City Police Department.