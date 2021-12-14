Two more arrested in connection with St. Clair County shooting

PELL CITY — Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting that sent a 14-year-old boy to the hospital Sunday.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Christopher Seth Smith, 18, of Vestavia Hills has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting. Along with Smith, the sheriff’s office announce late Monday that an unidentified 14-year-old boy had also been arrested in connection with the shooting
Smith joins Micah Anton Ayala, 18, of Bessemer who was arrested Monday several hours before the juvenile. Ayala is charged with attempted murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, and reckless endangerment. Smith and the juvenile each have been charged with six counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. Smith has also been charged with reckless endangerment.
The office said Ayala and Smith are in custody at St. Clair County Jail in Ashville. Jail records indicate that both are currently being held without bond.
The sheriff’s office said the juvenile was taken to Coosa Valley Detention and will have a juvenile hearing in the coming days.
The incident took place at about 1 p.m. off Bowman Circle just outside the Pell City city limits.
A news release from the sheriff’s office said the victim in the shooting was a 14-year-old boy. The victim was taken to Children's Hospital in Birmingham by Regional Paramedic Services. A release from Wattsville Volunteer Fire Department said the victim was in stable condition before he was transported via ground ambulance. Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin said his department had also assisted the sheriff’s office in the immediate response to the shooting incident, but is not investigating the incident.
Sheriff Billy Murray said the investigation is continuing and ongoing at this time. The release said additional arrests and charges could be forthcoming.
The release also said the victim has undergone successful surgery and is expected to be released from the hospital in the coming days.