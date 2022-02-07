Two men arrested in connection with Brown Valley Road shooting last week

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s office has arrested two men in connection with a shooting on Brown Valley Road last week.
The office announced Monday that Keven Brasher, 37, and Roger Humphrey, 66, both of Brown Valley Road near Pell City have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a woman Thursday.
The Sheriff’s office received a call that a female had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and had left the scene to seek medical attention. According to a news release, the victim told authorities that two male subjects at a residence on Brown Valley were arguing and during the course of the altercation shots were fired from a handgun, striking the female. The victim was ultimately taken to UAB via ambulance for treatment.
According to jail records, Brasher was booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville on Friday while Humphrey was booked Thursday.
Records show Brasher has been charged with assault second degree, possession of a barbiturate, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana second, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol and numerous failure-to-appear charges for charges including fraudulent use of a credit card, theft of property second, receiving stolen property second, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and 11 various vehicle and traffic charges. He remains in custody Monday on a $2,000 bond
According to jail records, Humphrey has been charged with assault second and possession of marijuana first degree. He does not yet have a bond set.